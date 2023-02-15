Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.02.2023
15.02.2023 | 09:10
Nasdaq Welcomes Coffee Address Holding to the Baltic First North Market

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, February 15, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:
NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by Coffee Address Holding have been admitted
to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market by Nasdaq Riga as of today. 

The size of Coffee Address Holding bond issue is EUR 5 million. The nominal
value of one bond is EUR 1,000 and the bonds have a fixed annual coupon rate of
9% with quarterly payments. The bonds mature on June 30, 2025. 

The listing of Coffee Address Holding bonds follows a closed offer to Estonian,
Latvian and Lithuanian investors. Based on demand for the bonds, the offering
was oversubscribed and attracted 22 private and institutional investors from
Baltics. 

CEO of Nasdaq Riga Daiga Auzina-Melalksne: "The availability of modern coffee
making tools and high-quality coffee allows us to enjoy a cup of perfect
cappuccino or a strong espresso in a cafe, gas station, office or at home.
Coffee Address Holding team is taking care of the accessibility of equipment
and ingredients, while we are delighted to contribute to the further
development of the company and the attraction of financial resources from the
capital market." 

"The bond issue of Coffee Address Holding underlines the successful strategy
the company has embarked on since 2017 and unlocks a new funding source that
will help cementing its leading position in the coffee market of the Baltic
States. As a private equity investor, we are pleased to see high investor
interest in this bond issue. We expect that bonds will continue to be an
attractive financing source for regional companies to fund their growth and
strengthen their capital structure also in the future," said Sandijs
Abolinš-Abols, Partner at BaltCap. 

Coffee Address Holding offers self-service premium coffee and fast food
solutions. The three main business segments of the Group are vending machines,
where it is represented with Lavazza and Coffee Address brands, on-the-go
coffee in cooperation with almost all major gas stations in the Baltics, and
coffee supply in offices. The Group is a service provider for 5,000 customers,
serving more than 250,000 cups of coffee a day. 

Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn,Twitter @Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 



Media Contacts:
Sanita Gailane 
sanita.gailane@nasdaq.com 
+371 25 277 733
