Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Proposals for motions to be included in the agenda of Annual General Meeting

Copenhagen, 15 February 2023

Proposals for motions to be included

in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting

As previously announced, the Annual General Meeting of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

will take place on 13 April 2023.

Shareholders who wish to have a proposed motion included in the agenda of the Annual

General Meeting must inform the Board of Directors of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

in writing. Requests must be received no later than 1 March 2023.

Please send your request to investor@st-group.comor to Scandinavian Tobacco Group

A/S, Sandtoften 9, 2820 Gentofte, Denmark. Please mark your communication "Annual

General Meeting".





For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations and Communications

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com



About Scandinavian Tobacco Group



Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark - and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

