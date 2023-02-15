Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.02.2023 | 10:10
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Proposals for motions to be included in the agenda of Annual General Meeting

Company Announcement
No. 8/2023

Copenhagen, 15 February 2023

Proposals for motions to be included
in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting

As previously announced, the Annual General Meeting of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
will take place on 13 April 2023.

Shareholders who wish to have a proposed motion included in the agenda of the Annual
General Meeting must inform the Board of Directors of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
in writing. Requests must be received no later than 1 March 2023.

Please send your request to investor@st-group.comor to Scandinavian Tobacco Group
A/S, Sandtoften 9, 2820 Gentofte, Denmark. Please mark your communication "Annual
General Meeting".


For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations and Communications
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark - and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Attachment

  • Scandinavian Tobacco Group, Call for Proposals for the AGM Agenda, 15 February 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f873d9d3-3ab4-4a6e-bf47-f015d71c95da)

