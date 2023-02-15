Individuals suffering from treatment-resistant depression can access a new clinical option launched in Burlingame by Soft Reboot Wellness (+1 650-419-3330), which uses ketamine infusions to reduce symptoms and manage conditions when traditional medicines are ineffective

Menlo Park, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2023) - Soft Reboot Wellness has launched a new treatment option for patients suffering from depression. The clinic, based in Menlo Park, now offers IV ketamine infusions that have been proven effective for many individuals who may be resistant to traditional medications.

More information about the Soft Reboot Wellness clinic, and IV ketamine infusions, can be found at https://www.softrebootwellness.com/how-does-ketamine-help-where-antidepressants-dont.

Burlingame IV Ketamine Infusions For Depression Launched By Soft Reboot Wellness

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/154226_1047be9f546f5929_001full.jpg

All ketamine treatments that have been recently introduced at the Soft Reboot Wellness clinic are administered and monitored by clinic founder Dr. Sara Herman, a Harvard-trained and board-certified anesthesiologist. Sara has over 12 years of experience administering ketamine in operating rooms and adjusting individual doses to meet the needs of the patient.

Soft Reboot Wellness explains that recent research shows that while many standard medications can take 30 days or longer to become fully effective, ketamine may be effective in as little as 24 hours. One study on patients with treatment-resistant major depression found that 71% of subjects met response and 29% met remission criteria the day following ketamine infusion1.

While the latest treatment is not entirely without side effects, most patients report only mild issues for the first few hours and no lasting side effects after the treatment, explains Dr. Herman. The most commonly reported side effects are temporary dizziness, nausea, or headaches. More information about ketamine infusions, and answers to the most frequently asked questions, can be found at https://www.softrebootwellness.com/faqs.

New patients of the Soft Reboot Wellness clinic will be asked to complete intake materials and schedule a one-on-one consultation with Dr. Sara, either in person or online, to discuss their needs and their personal treatment plan. While each treatment plan will vary, research suggests that the infusions can be most effective when repeated up to six times in a two- or three-week period.

More information about treatment-resistant depression, ketamine infusions, and the Soft Reboot Wellness clinic can be found at https://www.softrebootwellness.com/iv_ketamine_therapy_bay_area.

A Randomized Trial of an N-methyl-D-aspartate Antagonist in Treatment-Resistant Major Depression, Carlos A. Zarate Jr, MD; Jaskaran B. Singh, MD; Paul J. Carlson, MD; et al. NCT00088699, August 2006 https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/fullarticle/668195

Contact Info:

Name: Sara Herman

Email: hello@softrebootwellness.com

Organization: Soft Reboot Wellness

Address: 825 Oak Grove Ave # A101, Menlo Park, California 94025, United States

Website: https://www.softrebootwellness.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154226