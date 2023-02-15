An NFT collective game based on characters of the flagship game BattleMogs

The team is backed by Animoca Brands, CMCC, Fundamental Labs, Signum Capital, and many more

Legendary avatars unlock space adventures and treasure hunts

New games & products to be introduced in the upcoming seasons

Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2023) - The Ajuna Network team is launching the Awesome Ajuna Avatars (AAA), their first collective game based on the heroes of Ajuna. Backed by web3 innovators such as Animoca Brands, the team has built a decentralized gaming infrastructure utilizing Polkadot's unique technical design. The launch of AAA is the entry point into Ajuna's ecosystem of products and the introduction to a community passionate about the future of gaming.

Awesome Ajuna Avatars



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9405/154260_a3b0a00f14bbdb1b_001full.jpg

There will be different Seasons for games and products launching on Ajuna Network. The Awesome Ajuna Avatars are a "multipass" to the Ajuna/Bajun Network. Each season will give exclusive access to games, quests, and digital assets for the Avatar's journeys.

Season 1 is inspired by the Mogwai characters from the game BattleMogs. AAAs get minted and then forged to get upgraded. The goal? Reach legendary status and sit at the top of the leaderboard. In addition, legendary AAA's unlock unique perks in-game and access to exclusive adventures and treasures in the ecosystem of Ajuna.

The season has launched on February 10th, 2023, and the response has been overwhelming. In the initial 48 hours, an impressive 170,000 mints were executed, providing players with an immersive and fast-paced gaming experience. Those looking to join in on the fun can access the current season and start playing right away.

CEO and founder Cedric Decoster added, "Unleashing the Awesome Ajuna Avatars marks a milestone in the convergence of traditional gaming and web3 philosophy. So get ready for unique experiences and new exciting seasons from teams launching on the Ajuna Network."

AAA is a fully on-chain game

Ajuna Network's vision is to create an infrastructure for web3 gaming. A significant part of the work focuses on the handling of digital items. Ensuring that game assets are truly owned is at the heart of the design and decision. Each team launching a season of AAA will be able to define the functionality and utility based on the goals and needs of their community. These can range from direct perks in-game to active community roles. It can even give access to real-life utilities like access to teams, events, and physical collectibles.

The possibilities are as broad as the imagination. Teams interested in launching a season of Awesome Ajuna Avatars can find more information on the Ajuna Network website here.

About Ajuna Network

Ajuna Network is a Switzerland-based decentralized gaming platform bringing blockchain gaming into the mainstream by integrating gaming functionality with the world's leading development engines, Unreal and Unity. Built on Substrate, Ajuna leverages the full potential of the Polkadot ecosystem to provide developers with a modular toolbox for their blockchain games. Ajuna's ultimate goal is to create real value for both gamers and developers by providing a fully interoperable decentralized ecosystem for games and virtual goods.

