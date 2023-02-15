

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production declined more than expected in December, Eurostat reported Wednesday.



Industrial production fell 1.1 percent on a monthly basis in December, in contrast to the 1.4 percent increase in November. Output was forecast to fall 0.8 percent.



All sub-components posted decline in December except energy output, which gained 1.3 percent. Production of intermediate goods slid 2.8 percent and that of durable consumer goods by 1.4 percent.



Non-durable consumer goods and capital goods output declined 1.0 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Data showed that industrial production logged an annual decline of 1.7 percent in December, in contrast to the 2.8 percent increase in November and bigger than economists' forecast of -0.7 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!