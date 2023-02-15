Dynamic leader brings 30 years of C-level software industry leadership experience to drive hypergrowth; Appointment follows acquisition of Hardenize and $54M Series B funding

Red Sift, the leading Digital Resilience Platform enabling organizations to see, solve, and secure vulnerabilities in their attack surface, today announced the appointment of David Benett as Chief Revenue Officer. With more than 30 years of C-level software leadership experience, Bennett will oversee Red Sift's go-to-market and revenue operations teams as the company expands further into new regions and industries.

"We are very pleased to have such a high-caliber and seasoned sales leader join Red Sift at this important time for the company," said Rahul Powar, CEO of Red Sift. "David brings tremendous experience in helping innovative, emerging companies like Red Sift achieve hypergrowth. David's proven track record positions us for continued momentum as we scale deployment of the Red Sift Digital Resilience platform. I look forward to working closely with him."

Bennett has more than 30 years of international software leadership experience and has held positions as CEO, Chief Commercial Officer, and Chief Marketing Officer in start-up, scale-up, and post-IPO software businesses working in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Prior to joining Red Sift, Bennett had executive leadership roles at category-creating software companies focused on compliance and life sciences such as SaaS giant Veeva and Documentum both of which became the industry standard in the Life Sciences industry.

"Threat actors are attempting to infiltrate organizations across all industries using a variety of tactics, techniques, and procedures, from business email compromise to website domain impersonation and account takeovers," said David Bennett. "As we enter a new phase of regulation in which board obligations move beyond compliance through the forthcoming DORA and the SEC cybersecurity frameworks, Red Sift's mission is to empower our customers to defend their critical infrastructure against those bad actors while strengthening their ongoing resilience and compliance. I'm excited to work closely with them to make Red Sift their most trusted cybersecurity partner."

The appointment closely follows the company's acquisition of Hardenize in late 2022 and its $54M Series B round of funding, which it is using to accelerate its global expansion and platform adoption. Red Sift's Digital Resilience Platform solves the greatest vulnerabilities across the complete attack surface, including email, domains, brand, and the network perimeter.

About Red Sift

The Red Sift Digital Resilience Platform is the first highly scalable cloud platform built for mid to large-sized organizations to see, solve, and secure the greatest vulnerabilities across their digital infrastructure. By providing comprehensive coverage of an organization's digital footprint through best-in-class discovery and monitoring, Red Sift enables users to proactively uncover vulnerabilities within email, domains, brand, and the network perimeter. Paired with sophisticated remediation capabilities and the power of machine learning, Red Sift provides the tools to shut down digital impersonation, stop brand abuse, and continuously protect the perimeter.

Red Sift is a global organization with offices in North America, Australia, Spain, and the UK. It boasts an impressive client base across all industries, including Domino's, ZoomInfo, Athletic Greens, Pipedrive, and top global law firms. Red Sift is also a trusted partner of Entrust, Microsoft, and Validity, among others. Find out more at redsift.com.

