Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Jetzt Kurschance nutzen und auf nochmal 82,4% an einem Tag wetten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 ISIN: US5949181045 Ticker-Symbol: MSF 
Tradegate
15.02.23
14:06 Uhr
253,15 Euro
-0,40
-0,16 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
253,15253,2014:06
253,10253,2514:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.02.2023 | 12:34
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

eGain Corporation: eGain Integrates with Microsoft Teams to Boost Employee Productivity

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), the leading knowledge platform for customer engagement, today announced that its eGain Knowledge Hub solution is now integrated with Microsoft Teams. The certified connector leverages eGain's BYO (Bring Your Own) architecture for no-code integration and easy deployment.

Per McKinsey, knowledge workers waste 19% of their workday looking for information, not including the additional time spent in recreating knowledge they could not find.

Integrated with Microsoft Teams, eGain Knowledge Hub automates routine employee queries on policies, procedures, and functional knowhow. Powered by AI and ML, the eGain Virtual Assistant asks clarifying questions, where needed, to better understand user intent and delivers personalized answers from the eGain Knowledge Base which also federates across SharePoint repositories. The solution allows the conversation to be transitioned with full context to live chat, where subject matter experts handle the queries on eGain's Advisor Desktop, while the user gets their questions answered from within Teams.

"One of the biggest elephants in the room that saps performance is the time employees spend looking for knowledge," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "eGain Knowledge Hub will help seal this productivity drain for Enterprise Teams users."

More Information
eGain link on the Microsoft AppSource: http://bit.ly/40NWzQI (http://bit.ly/40NWzQI)
eGain Knowledge Hub: https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-hub/ (https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-hub/)
Integration overview: https://bit.ly/3lhhn2A (https://bit.ly/3lhhn2A)

About eGain
eGain Knowledge Hub automates and orchestrates customer engagement across touch points. Powered by AI and analytics, our secure cloud solution delivers personalized digital-first experiences, quick business value, and easy innovation. Visit www.eGain.com (https://www.egain.com/) for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com (mailto:press@egain.com)
(mailto:press@egain.com)Phone: 408 636 4514


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.