Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2023

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 January 2023, the Net Assets of the Company were £105,579,973.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2023

Rank Company Sector Country % of Net Assets 1 Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF* Financials Luxembourg 11.9 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials Luxembourg 7.2 3 TotalEnergies Energy France 3.4 4 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.0 5 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Financials Japan 2.6 6 ENI Energy Italy 2.5 7 Nabtesco Industrials Japan 2.4 8 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.4 9 Raytheon Technologies Industrials United States 2.3 10 Imperial Brands Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.2 11 Orange Communication Services France 2.2 12 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 2.1 13 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.1 14 Antofagasta Materials United Kingdom 2.0 15 General Dynamics Industrials United States 2.0 16 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.9 17 Sanofi Health Care France 1.8 18 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 1.8 19 Murata Manufacturing Information Technology Japan 1.7 20 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1.6 21 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.5 22 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 1.5 23 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 1.2 Total equity investments 63.3 Cash and other net assets 36.7 Net assets 100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 January 2023

% of Net Assets Europe ex UK 34.0 United Kingdom 11.0 Japan 10.1 Americas 5.8 Asia Pacific ex Japan 2.4 Cash and other net assets 36.7 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 January 2023

% of Net Assets Financials 23.8 Industrials 8.5 Consumer Staples 6.8 Energy 5.9 Health Care 5.1 Information Technology 4.1 Communication Services 3.6 Materials 2.1 Consumer Discretionary 1.9 Real Estate 1.5 Cash and other net assets 36.7 100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

15 February 2023