Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

Global Opportunities Trust plc('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 January 2026, the Net Assets of the Company were £119.0m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2026

Rank Company Sector Country of Incorporation % of Net Assets 1 AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund* Financials Japan 9.4 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials Luxembourg 6.9 3 Orange Communication Services France 3.0 4 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.8 5 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 2.2 6 Carlsberg Consumer Staples Denmark 2.1 7 Diageo Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.0 8 Terveystalo Health Care Finland 1.9 9 GQG Partners Inc. Financials United States 1.8 10 Philips Health Care Netherlands 1.8 11 Laboratorios Farmaceutico Health Care Spain 1.8 12 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.8 13 Danieli Industrials Italy 1.7 14 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 1.6 15 Nestle Consumer Staples Switzerland 1.6 16 ENI Energy Italy 1.6 17 Bakkafrost Consumer Staples Denmark 1.6 18 Viscofan Consumer Staples Spain 1.5 19 TotalEnergies Energy France 1.5 20 Alibaba Group Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 1.5 21 Sanofi Health Care France 1.4 22 RTX Industrials United States 1.4 23 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1.3 24 Cicor Technologies Technology Switzerland 1.2 25 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 0.8 26 The Magnum Ice Cream Company Consumer Staples Netherlands 0.2 Total equity investments 56.4 Cash and other net assets 43.6 Net assets 100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 January 2026

% of Net Assets Europe ex UK 25.1 Americas: Private Equity Fund 6.9 Americas: Direct equities 6.3 Japan 9.4 United Kingdom 7.2 Asia Pacific ex Japan 1.5 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 43.6 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 January 2026

% of Net Assets Financials: Japan Fund 9.4 Financials: Private Equity Fund 6.9 Financials: Direct Equities 1.8 Total Financials 18.1 Consumer Staples 11.8 Industrials 9.0 Health Care 6.9 Communication Services 4.8 Energy 3.1 Consumer Discretionary 1.5 Information Technology 1.2 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 43.6 100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

27 February 2026