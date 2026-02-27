Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2026
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27
Global Opportunities Trust plc('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 31 January 2026, the Net Assets of the Company were £119.0m.
Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2026
Rank
Company
Sector
Country of Incorporation
% of Net Assets
1
AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*
Financials
Japan
9.4
2
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**
Financials
Luxembourg
6.9
3
Orange
Communication Services
France
3.0
4
Unilever
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2.8
5
Dassault Aviation
Industrials
France
2.2
6
|
Carlsberg
Consumer Staples
Denmark
2.1
7
Diageo
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2.0
8
Terveystalo
Health Care
Finland
1.9
9
GQG Partners Inc.
Financials
United States
1.8
10
Philips
Health Care
Netherlands
1.8
11
Laboratorios Farmaceutico
Health Care
Spain
1.8
12
Verizon Communications
Communication Services
United States
1.8
13
Danieli
Industrials
Italy
1.7
14
Qinetiq
Industrials
United Kingdom
1.6
15
Nestle
Consumer Staples
Switzerland
1.6
16
ENI
Energy
Italy
1.6
17
Bakkafrost
Consumer Staples
Denmark
1.6
18
Viscofan
Consumer Staples
Spain
1.5
19
TotalEnergies
Energy
France
1.5
20
Alibaba Group
Consumer Discretionary
Hong Kong
1.5
21
Sanofi
Health Care
France
1.4
22
RTX
Industrials
United States
1.4
23
General Dynamics
Industrials
United States
1.3
24
Cicor Technologies
Technology
Switzerland
1.2
25
Jet2
Industrials
United Kingdom
0.8
26
The Magnum Ice Cream Company
Consumer Staples
Netherlands
0.2
Total equity investments
56.4
Cash and other net assets
43.6
Net assets
100.0
* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC
**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 31 January 2026
% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK
25.1
Americas: Private Equity Fund
6.9
Americas: Direct equities
6.3
Japan
9.4
United Kingdom
7.2
Asia Pacific ex Japan
1.5
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
43.6
100.0
Sector Distribution as at 31 January 2026
% of Net Assets
Financials: Japan Fund
9.4
Financials: Private Equity Fund
6.9
Financials: Direct Equities
1.8
Total Financials
18.1
Consumer Staples
11.8
Industrials
9.0
Health Care
6.9
Communication Services
4.8
Energy
3.1
Consumer Discretionary
1.5
Information Technology
1.2
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
43.6
100.0
The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
