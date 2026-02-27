Anzeige
Freitag, 27.02.2026
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
PR Newswire
27.02.2026 16:48 Uhr
84 Leser
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

Global Opportunities Trust plc('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 January 2026, the Net Assets of the Company were £119.0m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2026

Rank

Company

Sector

Country of Incorporation

% of Net Assets

1

AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*

Financials

Japan

9.4

2

Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**

Financials

Luxembourg

6.9

3

Orange

Communication Services

France

3.0

4

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

2.8

5

Dassault Aviation

Industrials

France

2.2

6

Carlsberg

Consumer Staples

Denmark

2.1

7

Diageo

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

2.0

8

Terveystalo

Health Care

Finland

1.9

9

GQG Partners Inc.

Financials

United States

1.8

10

Philips

Health Care

Netherlands

1.8

11

Laboratorios Farmaceutico

Health Care

Spain

1.8

12

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United States

1.8

13

Danieli

Industrials

Italy

1.7

14

Qinetiq

Industrials

United Kingdom

1.6

15

Nestle

Consumer Staples

Switzerland

1.6

16

ENI

Energy

Italy

1.6

17

Bakkafrost

Consumer Staples

Denmark

1.6

18

Viscofan

Consumer Staples

Spain

1.5

19

TotalEnergies

Energy

France

1.5

20

Alibaba Group

Consumer Discretionary

Hong Kong

1.5

21

Sanofi

Health Care

France

1.4

22

RTX

Industrials

United States

1.4

23

General Dynamics

Industrials

United States

1.3

24

Cicor Technologies

Technology

Switzerland

1.2

25

Jet2

Industrials

United Kingdom

0.8

26

The Magnum Ice Cream Company

Consumer Staples

Netherlands

0.2

Total equity investments

56.4

Cash and other net assets

43.6

Net assets

100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 January 2026

% of Net Assets

Europe ex UK

25.1

Americas: Private Equity Fund

6.9

Americas: Direct equities

6.3

Japan

9.4

United Kingdom

7.2

Asia Pacific ex Japan

1.5

Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets

43.6

100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 January 2026

% of Net Assets

Financials: Japan Fund

9.4

Financials: Private Equity Fund

6.9

Financials: Direct Equities

1.8

Total Financials

18.1

Consumer Staples

11.8

Industrials

9.0

Health Care

6.9

Communication Services

4.8

Energy

3.1

Consumer Discretionary

1.5

Information Technology

1.2

Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets

43.6

100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

27 February 2026


