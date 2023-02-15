Cellebrite DI Ltd: Cellebrite Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

ARR of $249 million, up 33% year-over-year



Fourth-quarter revenue of $74.0 million, Increase9% year-over-year

Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $16.1 million, 21.8% adjusted EBITDA margin

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence ("DI") solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced financial results for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2022.

"We ended 2022 with solid quarterly results fueled by our industry-leading technology in a healthy Digital Intelligence market. Our market leadership remains strong as a result of the tangible progress and investments we have made in innovating across our platforms and executing on our go-to-market strategy," said Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite's CEO. "As data volumes are surging, data complexity is increasing and scrutiny around ethics and accountability are mounting, we are committed to helping customers modernize their investigations by digitizing the evidence workflows end-to-end. We enter 2023 well positioned to accelerate our revenue growth rate and drive improved profitability as we continue to capitalize on the strong demand we see for our offerings."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $249 million, up 33% year-over-year

Revenue of $74.0 million, up 9% year-over-year, of which subscription revenue was $62.3 million, up 24% year-over-year

Recurring revenue dollar-based net retention rate of 130%

GAAP gross profit and gross margin of $61.9 million and 83.6%, respectively

GAAP net income of $7.1 million; Non-GAAP net income of $15.3 million

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.04; Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.08

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin of $16.1 million and 21.8%, respectively



Full Year Financial Highlights

Revenue of $270.7 million, up 10% year-over-year, of which subscription revenue was $216.0 million, up 18% year-over-year

GAAP gross profit and gross margin of $219.9 million and 81.3%, respectively

GAAP net income of $120.8 million; Non-GAAP net income of $19.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin of $25.9 million and 10%, respectively

Fourth Quarter and Recent Digital Intelligence Highlights

Closed 29 large deals in the fourth quarter, each valued at $500,000 or more.

Won a $14 million agreement with a leading law enforcement agency in Asia (https://cellebrite.com/en/leading-singapore-law-enforcement-agency-awards-cellebrite-with-14-million-agreement-for-cellebrites-advanced-extraction-solution/) for the company's Advanced Extraction Solution.

Signed a $10+ million deal (https://cellebrite.com/en/cellebrite-signs-an-over-10-million-deal-with-major-west-european-national-police-force-marking-one-of-the-largest-digital-intelligence-deals-ever-and-further-validating-digital-intelligence-as-esse/) with a major West European national police force, marking one of the Company's largest digital intelligence deals, further validating digital intelligence as an essential accelerator for investigators.

Announced that its collaboration with the Vanderburgh Co. Cyber Crime Task Force (https://cellebrite.com/en/vanderburgh-co-cyber-crime-task-force-and-cellebrite-combine-efforts-to-resolve-crimes-quicker-and-exonerate-the-innocent/) to service 29 agencies across 11 U.S. states has helped accelerate justice by reducing the time it takes to investigate and successfully prosecute felonies.

Launched new cloud workplace app collection capability for Cellebrite Endpoint Inspector (https://cellebrite.com/en/cellebrite-endpoint-inspector-empowers-organizations-with-remote-collection-of-workplace-applications/)thataims to improve organizations' investigation and eDiscovery capabilities. Thisnew functionalitywill enable customers to collect remote mobile and computer data as well as cloud workplace application data in one unified platform, reducing time and costs associated with the collection of data of these apps.

Published the Enterprise Solutions 2023 Industry Trends Report (https://cellebrite.com/en/cellebrite-enterprise-solutions-2023-industry-trends-report-finds-70-percent-of-ediscovery-professionals-state-accessing-data-offsite-is-a-major-endpoint-collection-problem/), which highlights major data collection headaches arising from a hybrid work environment that threaten to slow down corporate fraud, IP theft and sexual harassment investigations for eDiscovery professionals and corporate investigators.

Partnered with the (https://cellebrite.com/en/gangmasters-and-labour-abuse-authority-teams-with-cellebrite-to-combat-labour-exploitation/)Gangmasters (https://cellebrite.com/en/gangmasters-and-labour-abuse-authority-teams-with-cellebrite-to-combat-labour-exploitation/)and (https://cellebrite.com/en/gangmasters-and-labour-abuse-authority-teams-with-cellebrite-to-combat-labour-exploitation/)Labour (https://cellebrite.com/en/gangmasters-and-labour-abuse-authority-teams-with-cellebrite-to-combat-labour-exploitation/)Abuse Authority (GLAA) (https://cellebrite.com/en/gangmasters-and-labour-abuse-authority-teams-with-cellebrite-to-combat-labour-exploitation/), and The Exodus Road (https://cellebrite.com/en/cellebrite-and-the-exodus-road-continue-combatting-human-trafficking-in-brazil/) to help these organizations advance their efforts to advance their respective missions and eliminate forced labor and human trafficking.



Supplemental financial information can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.cellebrite.com/financial-information/quarterly-results .

Financial Outlook

"With a strong 33% annual growth in ARR during 2022 and 84% of our fourth-quarter 2022 revenue coming from subscription software licenses, Cellebrite has largely completed a successful, multi-year transition to subscription software," said Dana Gerner, Chief Financial Officer of Cellebrite. "Looking ahead, we are well positioned to increase our revenue growth rate and sustain solid ARR momentum in 2023 as we continue expanding wallet share with existing customers, complemented by winning new logos. We anticipate that the combination of our top-line growth and prudent investment in our operations will enable us to drive improvement in our profitability during 2023, and keep us on track to reach our original long-term EBITDA margin target of 20% or greater."

December 2023 ARR is expected to be between $300 and $310 million, representing 21-25% year on year growth.

Full year 2023 revenue is expected to be between $305 and $315 million, representing 13-16% year on year growth.

Full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $35.0 and $40.0 million, representing 11-13% margin.



Conference Call Information

Today, February 15, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET, Cellebrite will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter 2022. The call details are below:

Telephone participants are advised to register in advance at:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa98ecd8f02c04567a1515497e1f850c8.

Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique registrant ID.

The live conference call will be webcast in listen-only mode at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6j7zngzy.

The webcast will remain available after the call at: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events-presentations

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Cellebrite believes that the use of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is helpful to investors. These measures, which the Company refers to as our non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide a more meaningful comparison of its operational performance from period to period and offers investors and management greater visibility to the underlying performance of its business. Mainly:

Share-based compensation expenses utilize varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses;

Acquired intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over an estimated useful life after the acquisition, and acquisition-related expenses are unrelated to current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results;

To the extent that the above adjustments have an effect on tax (income) expense, such an effect is excluded in the non-GAAP adjustment to net income;

Tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense vary for many reasons that are often unrelated to our underlying performance and make period-to-period comparisons more challenging; and

Financial instruments are remeasured according to GAAP and vary for many reasons that are often unrelated to the Company's current operations and affect financial income.



Each of our non-GAAP financial measures is an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time. The non-GAAP financial measures do not represent our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating income or net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolated from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Further, share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. In addition, the amortization of intangible assets is expected recurring expense over the estimated useful life of the underlying intangible asset and acquisition-related expenses will be incurred to the extent acquisitions are made in the future. Furthermore, foreign exchange rates may fluctuate from one period to another, and the Company does not estimate movements in foreign currencies.

A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measure is set forth in a table included at the end of this press release, which is also available on our website at https://investors.cellebrite.com.

Key Performance Indicators

This press release also includes key performance indicators, including annual recurring revenue and dollar-based retention rate.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is defined as the annualized value of active term-based subscription license contracts and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of that period. Term-based license contracts and maintenance contracts for perpetual licenses are annualized by multiplying the revenue of the last month of the period by 12. The annualized value of contracts is a legal and contractual determination made by assessing the contractual terms with our customers. The annualized value of maintenance contracts is not determined by reference to historical revenue, deferred revenue or any other GAAP financial measure over any period. ARR is not a forecast of future revenues, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.

Dollar-based net retention rate ("NRR") is calculated by dividing customer recurring revenue by base revenue. We define base revenue as recurring revenue we recognized from all customers with a valid license at the last quarter of the previous year period, during the four quarters ended one year prior to the date of measurement. We define our customer revenue as the recurring revenue we recognized during the four quarters ended on the date of measurement from the same customer base included in our measure of base revenue, including recurring revenue resulting from additional sales to those customers.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's and https://investors.cellebrite.com.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "will," "appear," "approximate," "foresee," "might," "possible," "potential," "believe," "could," "predict," "should," "could," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "may," "plan," "outlook," "future" and "project" and other similar expressions that predict, project or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward looking statements include estimated financial information. Such forward looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of Cellebrite's business are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: Cellebrite's ability to keep pace with technological advances and evolving industry standards; Cellebrite's material dependence on the acceptance of its solutions by law enforcement and government agencies; real or perceived errors, failures, defects or bugs in Cellebrite's DI solutions; Cellebrite's failure to maintain the productivity of sales and marketing personnel, including relating to hiring, integrating and retaining personnel; uncertainties regarding the impact of macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including COVID-19 and military actions involving Russia and Ukraine; intense competition in all of Cellebrite's markets; the inadvertent or deliberate misuse of Cellebrite's solutions; political and reputational factors related to Cellebrite's business or operations; risks relating to estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth; Cellebrite's ability to properly manage its growth; risks associated with Cellebrite's credit facilities and liquidity; Cellebrite's reliance on third-party suppliers for certain components, products, or services; challenges associated with large transactions and long sales cycle; risks that Cellebrite's customers may fail to honor contractual or payment obligations; risks associated with a significant amount of Cellebrite's business coming from government customers around the world; risks related to Cellebrite's intellectual property; security vulnerabilities or defects, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures or disruptions; the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive or confidential information; the complex and changing regulatory environments relating to Cellebrite's operations and solutions; the regulatory constraints to which we are subject; risks associated with different corporate governance requirements applicable to Israeli companies and risks associated with being a foreign private issuer and an emerging growth company; market volatility in the price of Cellebrite's shares; changing tax laws and regulations; risks associated with joint, ventures, partnerships and strategic initiatives; risks associated with Cellebrite's significant international operations; risks associated with Cellebrite's failure to comply with anti-corruption, trade compliance, anti-money-laundering and economic sanctions laws and regulations; risks relating to the adequacy of Cellebrite's existing systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls and personnel for Cellebrite's current and future operations and reporting needs; and other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Cellebrite's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 29, 2022,as amended on April 14, 2022 and in other documents filed by Cellebrite with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, in this communication or elsewhere. Cellebrite undertakes no obligation to update its forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Contacts:

Investors

Investor Relations

investors@cellebrite.com

Media

Victor Cooper

Public Relations and Corporate Communications Director

+1 404 804 5910

Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com

Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Summary

(U.S Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended For the Year ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 74,018 67,908 270,651 246,246 Gross profit 61,887 55,572 219,905 203,689 Gross margin 83.6 % 81.8 % 81.3 % 82.7 % Operating income 9,674 4,306 1,044 13,822 Operating margin 13.1 % 6.3 % 0.4 % 5.6 % Cash flow from operating activities 35,743 29,792 20,577 36,052 Non-GAAP Financial Data: Operating income 14,428 7,751 19,538 42,869 Operating margin 19.5 % 11.4 % 7.2 % 17.4 % Adjusted EBITDA 16,114 8,874 25,906 47,905 Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.8 % 13.1 % 9.6 % 19.5 %



Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,645 $ 145,973 Short-term deposits 51,335 35,592 Marketable securities 44,643 - Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,904 and $1,040 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively) 78,761 67,505 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,085 12,818 Contract acquisition costs 6,286 4,813 Inventories 10,176 6,511 Total current assets 295,931 273,212 Non-current assets Other non-current assets 1,731 1,958 Marketable securities 22,125 - Deferred tax assets, net 12,511 9,800 Property and equipment, net 17,259 16,756 Intangible assets, net 11,254 11,228 Goodwill 26,829 26,829 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 15,653 - Total non-current assets 107,362 66,571 Total assets $ 403,293 $ 339,783 Liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency) Current Liabilities Trade payables $ 4,612 $ 9,546 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 45,453 54,044 Deferred revenues 152,709 122,983 Operating lease liabilities 5,003 - Total current liabilities 207,777 186,573 Long-term liabilities Other long term liabilities 5,394 9,537 Deferred revenues 42,173 36,426 Restricted Sponsor Shares liability 17,532 44,712 Price Adjustment Shares liability 26,184 79,404 Warrant liability 20,015 56,478 Operating lease liabilities 10,353 - Total long-term liabilities 121,651 226,557 Total liabilities $ 329,428 $ 413,130 Shareholders' equity (deficiency) Share capital *) *) Additional paid-in capital (125,624 ) (153,072 ) Treasury share, NIS 0.00001 par value; 41,776 ordinary shares (85 ) (85 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 331 1,372 Retained earnings 199,243 78,438 Total shareholders' equity (deficiency) 73,865 (73,347 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency) $ 403,293 $ 339,783

*) Less than 1 USD







Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the three months ended For the Year ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Subscription services $ 43,698 $ 31,999 $ 153,470 $ 120,889 Term-license 18,625 18,088 62,487 62,428 Total subscription 62,323 50,087 215,957 183,317 Perpetual license and related 3,666 9,387 21,373 34,169 Professional services 8,029 8,434 33,321 28,760 Total revenue 74,018 67,908 270,651 246,246 Cost of revenue: Subscription services 3,681 2,045 16,875 9,369 Term-license 50 753 425 2,299 Total subscription 3,731 2,798 17,300 11,668 Perpetual license and related 3,381 4,659 12,987 9,817 Professional services 5,019 4,879 20,459 21,072 Total cost of revenue 12,131 12,336 50,746 42,557 Gross profit $ 61,887 $ 55,572 $ 219,905 $ 203,689 Operating expenses: Research and development 19,734 18,833 80,620 65,541 Sales and marketing 23,669 21,239 97,387 76,389 General and administrative 8,810 11,194 40,854 47,937 Total operating expenses $ 52,213 $ 51,266 $ 218,861 $ 189,867 Operating income $ 9,674 $ 4,306 $ 1,044 $ 13,822 Financial (expense) income, net (572 ) 49,809 119,716 68,483 Income before tax 9,102 54,115 120,760 82,305 Tax expense (income) 2,024 2,244 (45 ) 10,909 Net income $ 7,078 $ 51,871 $ 120,805 $ 71,396 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.28 $ 0.64 $ 0.49 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.25 $ 0.59 $ 0.44 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 184,952,107 180,170,342 182,693,375 144,002,394 Diluted 192,786,615 199,082,479 195,393,558 161,538,579 Other comprehensive income: Unrealized income (loss) on hedging transactions 1,194 495 (953 ) (944 ) Unrealized income (loss) on marketable securities 44 - (502 ) - Currency translation adjustments (133 ) 955 414 995 Total other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax 1,105 1,450 (1,041 ) 51 Total other comprehensive income $ 8,183 $ 53,321 $ 119,764 $ 71,447



Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the three months ended For the Year ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flow from operating activities: Net income $ 7,078 $ 51,871 $ 120,805 $ 71,396 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Share based compensation and RSU's 3,787 1,661 13,708 6,480 Amortization of premium, discount and accrued interest on marketable securities (225 ) - (372 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,520 1,814 9,194 7,007 Interest income from short term deposits (318 ) - (684 ) - Deferred income taxes (61 ) 269 (2,392 ) (1,638 ) Remeasurement of warrant liability 375 (15,506 ) (36,463 ) (11,967 ) Remeasurement of Restricted Sponsor Shares 1,381 (11,181 ) (27,180 ) (17,635 ) Remeasurement of Price Adjustment Shares liabilities 1,211 (23,934 ) (53,220 ) (38,271 ) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 11,242 8,690 (12,885 ) (1,958 ) Increase in deferred revenue 18,953 9,152 38,966 21,804 Decrease (increase) in other non-current assets 94 (1,779 ) 227 (1,394 ) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,431 ) 2,541 (5,692 ) (8,304 ) Changes in operating lease assets 4,667 - 4,667 - Changes in operating lease liability (5,955 ) - (5,955 ) - Increase in inventories (812 ) (1,711 ) (3,680 ) (1,798 ) (Decrease) increase in trade payables (895 ) 2,955 (5,471 ) 4,239 (Decrease) increase in other accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,060 ) 2,428 (8,853 ) 5,107 (Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities (808 ) 2,522 (4,143 ) 2,984 Net cash provided by operating activities 35,743 29,792 20,577 36,052 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,391 ) (778 ) (6,897 ) (5,111 ) Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash - (20,000 ) - (20,000 ) Purchase of Intangible assets (1,788 ) - (2,188 ) - Investment in marketable securities (9,253 ) - (89,364 ) - Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 7,445 - 22,277 - Assets acquisition - - - (3,000 ) Investment in short term deposits (51,000 ) (21,000 ) (76,000 ) (21,000 ) Redemption of short term deposits 18,544 47,210 60,941 94,337 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (37,443 ) 5,432 (91,231 ) 45,226 Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of dividend - - - (100,000 ) Exercise of options to shares 1,327 944 12,628 2,305 Proceeds from Employee Share Purchase Plan, net 657 - 1,337 - Exercise of public warrants - - 5 - Proceeds from Recapitalization transaction, net - - - 29,298 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,984 944 13,970 (68,397 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 284 36,168 (56,684 ) 12,881 Net effect of Currency Translation on cash and cash equivalents 2,795 (81 ) (1,644 ) (754 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 84,566 109,886 145,973 133,846 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 87,645 $ 145,973 $ 87,645 $ 145,973 Supplemental cash flow information: Income taxes paid $

3,727 $

1,758 $

9,053 $

8,157 Non-cash activities Purchase of property and equipment $

- $

749 $ - $

814 Purchase of Intangible assets $

493 $

- $

664 $

-



Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Operating income $ 9,674 $ 4,306 $ 1,044 $ 13,822 Issuance expenses - - - 11,835 Dividend participation compensation - - - 966 Share based compensation 3,787 1,661 13,708 6,480 Amortization of intangible assets 834 607 2,826 1,971 Acquisition related costs 133 1,177 1,960 7,795 Non-GAAP operating income $ 14,428 $ 7,751 $ 19,538 $ 42,869 For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Net income $ 7,078 $ 51,871 $ 120,805 $ 71,396 One time tax (income) expense - - (2,368 ) 7,067 Issuance expenses - - - 11,835 Dividend participation compensation - - - 966 Share based compensation 3,787 1,661 13,708 6,480 Amortization of intangible assets 834 607 2,826 1,971 Acquisition related costs 133 1,177 1,960 7,795 Tax expense (income) 516 498 (384 ) (1,670 ) Finance expense (income) from financial derivatives 2,967 (50,621 ) (116,863 ) (67,873 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 15,315 $ 5,193 $ 19,684 $ 37,967 Non-GAAP Earnings per share: Basic 0.08 $ 0.03 0.10 $ 0.26 Diluted 0.08 $ 0.03 0.10 $ 0.24 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 184,952,107 180,170,342 182,693,375 144,002,394 Diluted 192,786,615 199,082,479 195,393,558 161,538,579