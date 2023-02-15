Gauteng, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2023) - Mineware Consulting is a software company specializing in creating operational management software for the international mining industry.

Mineware Consulting is a bespoke software development company that has been writing reporting and management software for modern mining operations for over twenty years, first in their native South Africa, now internationally.

Clients include big names in the gold and platinum sector such as De Beers, Sibanye Stillwater, Caledonia Mining and Barrick International, to name a few. Software packages cover mine pain-points such as health and safety, survey and evaluation, production management and sampling. Big data captured through real-time monitoring from various sections within a mining operation is made available on one interface, enabling various reports and spreadsheets to be drawn, providing essential insights that assist management with making effective planning decisions.

This end-to-end visibility and real-time data availability enables better decision-making across any mine, increases asset reliability, and improves people and process efficiency.

Come and meet the Mineware team at booth #6830N at PDAC and see how Mineware's indispensable operational software can benefit your modern mining operations.

Contact: info@mineware.co.za

https://www.mineware.co.za/

+27 11 888 2116