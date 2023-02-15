Blue Earth Resources, Inc.: Blue Earth Resources Engages ClearThink to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

Focused on Increasing Awareness and Enhancing Stockholder Value

KNOXVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Blue Earth Resources, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "our," or "us") (OTC PINK:BERI) and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Fuel Trader Supply and Fuel Trader Resource Management, today announced that it has retained ClearThink Capital ("ClearThink"), a strategic advisory firm, to develop and deploy a comprehensive investor outreach and communications program.

"We believe we are now ready to enter the next growth phase of our business, as we successfully closed and integrated our most recent acquisitions of Fuel Trader Supply and Fuel Trader Resource Management," stated, Scott M. Boruff, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Earth Resources. While we increased our revenue by 350% to $31.0 million for our most recently reported quarter ended November 30, 2022, we are also looking to improve our capital markets positioning by becoming an SEC reporting and compliant company with an eye on an uplist to a major national exchange."

Boruff, continued, "As we look to all of this positive momentum, our Board and management believe it is an appropriate time to retain a proactive strategic investor relations firm to help us reach new potential investors and effectively communicate our investment thesis. We are confident that ClearThink will help us more effectively communicate our strategy, business objectives and corporate milestones to a wider audience of sophisticated investors and improve our visibility and awareness."

Brian Loper, Senior VP and Account Manager of ClearThink, commented, "Under Scott's leadership, Blue Earth Resources has begun to execute on its M&A and integration strategy.With strengthened operations, trajectory of profitability, a continued M&A plan and an improved capital markets positioning, we believe Blue Earth's investment proposition is compelling, and the ClearThink team is eager to elevate the company's IR efforts. These efforts will include implementing a comprehensive targeting strategy to communicate a more clear and concise message to an expanded audience of relevant investors that we expect, over time, should help unlock and drive stockholder value.

ClearThink is a consulting firm known for its ability to connect underfollowed and undervalued smaller reporting companies with sophisticated institutional investors, buy-side and sell-side analysts, retail brokerage firms and accredited individual investors. Leveraging decades of cumulative experience, ClearThink develops strategies to help clients effectively communicate with the investment community and works to increase their exposure through targeted outreach and transparent positioning. ClearThink helps public companies deliver the right message to the right audience. Over time, ClearThink helps its clients navigate up the Wall Street value chain and to help them secure a reasonable valuation by broadening their audience, expanding institutional ownership and ensuring clear, consistent communication with the public.

About Blue Earth Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK:BERI)

Blue Earth Resources, Inc. procures refined fuels from refineries and wholesalers and distributes it to both large retailers and single site operators. Our solution represents lower risk and more stable pricing to our vendors and customers. In addition, our custom branding services include imaging, design and consultation services to assist with custom branding. Blue Earth Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

For additional information, please visit: https://berifuels.com

Forward-looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans, or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future activities and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Due to such risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the future tense or other forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "should," "may," "will," "continue," "strategy," "position," "opportunity," statements regarding the "flexibility" of the Company or the negative of any of those terms or other variations of them or by comparable terminology.

