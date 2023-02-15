- Solis Minerals has acquired 22 exploration licences covering a total area of 248 km2 (24,800 hectares) in northeastern Brazil.
- The regional structural geological setting is similar to Latin Resources' Colina deposit with large granitic intrusives located proximal to meta sedimentary-volcanic sequences.
- Borborema project areas are greenfield sites and have seen limited to no systematic exploration for Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum (LCT) bearing pegmatites.
- Team to be deployed to commence reconnaissance and field mapping to design initial geochemical sampling programmes and target generation.
- The Company continues to identify and evaluate exploration opportunities, primarily in the battery metals space in South America.
- Well funded with approximately A$2.1 million cash to undertake first-pass exploration efforts at these new lithium opportunities.
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2023) - Solis Minerals Ltd. (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) (OTCQB: SLMFF) (FSE: 08W) ("Solis Minerals" or "the Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on acquiring 22 exploration licence application areas in northeast Brazil ("Borborema Project"). The licences acquired are located within the states of "Rio Grande Do Norte" and "Paraiba" close to major regional centres such as Natal and Recife, both well-serviced and boasting good infrastructure and services.
CEO Jason Cubitt commented:
"Brazil is fast becoming a Tier 1 destination for hard rock lithium explorers and producers alike. The value to be generated is significant in the short term through building an extensive portfolio of prospective lithium ground in the country to complement our copper exploration assets in Peru. Brazil is still very much in its infancy with lithium exploration and offers a junior explorer such as Solis an exceptional opportunity to discover a material asset. Having our largest shareholder, Latin Resources, in the country will expedite the commencement of exploration and building of the team needed to advance these projects. I am excited to see our team commence first-pass reconnaissance and mapping programmes over the coming months."
Brazil Lithium Projects
Borborema Project
The Company has now secured the acquisition of 22 licence areas in the northeast of Brazil, with settlement expected to occur within 30 days. The tenements cover a total area of 24,800 hectares in predominantly greenfield terrain. The tenements have yet to be exposed to systematic modern exploration techniques targeting LCT-bearing pegmatite systems. Historically the Borborema pegmatitic province has been reported to host several mineralised pegmatite occurrences and artisanal works producing Be, Nb-Ta, Li, Sn, gems, quartz, feldspar and others. Historical mining in the region, and the presence of the Niobium-Tantalum, Lithium and feldspars, indicate the area is endowed with LCT-bearing pegmatite systems.
Figure 1: Solis Minerals Borborema Project area regional geology with licence areas
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/154835_c004cad3b4c2db86_015full.jpg
The most prospective potential host units for the mineralised pegmatites are similar to the suite hosting the Colina-Salinas pegmatites held by Latin Resources Limited in the state of Minas Gerais. They consist predominantly of metavolcanic and metasedimentary rocks (schist, gneiss and quartzites) from the Serido Formation, located close to the large granitoids from the G3 suite (pink/red in Figure 1) with batholiths, stocks and dykes represented. The G3 suite is the main intrusive system in the province and potentially the source of any emplaced pegmatite bodies. The licence areas acquired have been systematically selected to be close to, or straddle, the contact zone between these granitic intrusives and surrounding metavolcanic sequences and the zone referred to as the "Goldilocks Zone" in exploration for LCT-bearing systems.
The Company has completed the initial compilation of available historical geological data and will now follow up with a comprehensive field programme specifically aimed at generating near-term drill targets. The Company has recently expanded the team by adding a Senior Project Geologist in Brazil who is currently undergoing onsite training at Latin Resources' Salinas Lithium Project in Minas Gerais. Once completed in mid-February and subject to the final access agreement, the team will be mobilised to commence systematic regional mapping and soil and rock chip geochemical sampling to generate drill targets and identify the most prospective terrain within the licence areas.
Figure 2: Licence areas overlain on satellite imagery showing low level to sparse vegetation and well developed infrastructure
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/154835_c004cad3b4c2db86_016full.jpg
Acquisition terms
The Company has entered into a share assignment agreement whereby it will pay US$20,000 and issue 500,000 fully paid ordinary shares to Mr Leandro Gobbo in consideration for 100% of the issued capital of Onça Mineração Ltda ("Onça"). Onça is a Brazilian incorporated company, and its only assets are the 22 licenses comprising the Borborema Project, of which it owns outright. Mr Gobbo is a private Brazilian vendor unrelated to the Company. The Company intends to issue the 500,000 shares out of its Listing Rule 7.1 placement capacity and confirms that the share assignment agreement is below the 25% benchmark for the purposes of Listing Rules 11.1.2 and 11.1.3. Settlement is expected to occur within 30 days from the date of this announcement.
About Solis Minerals Ltd.
Solis Minerals is a Latin American battery metals focused mining exploration company. The Company has acquired 22 lithium exploration licences covering a total area of 248 km2 (24,800 hectares) in northeastern Brazil. In addition, the Company holds a 100% interest in a package of highly prospective IOCG (iron oxide copper/gold) and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt - a source of nearly half of Peru's copper production. The Company continues to identify and evaluate exploration opportunities, in the battery metals space in South America.
This Announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board of Solis Minerals.
