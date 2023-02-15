KeyBank: Key4Women Hosts Free Webinar on Grit and Grace

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / KeyBank's Key4Women will present "Grit and Grace", a free, one-hour virtual event on Wednesday, March 1, at 12pm eastern standard time.

The webinar will kick off Women's History month with guest speaker, Cheryle Jackson, Founder of Grit and Grace, The Movement and current CEO of MyOwnDoctor, a groundbreaking telehealth company. This lively webinar will discuss why practicing grace along with grit is the answer to not only sustaining success but walking in your brilliance to live a life you desire.

Jackson's history-making career has been marked by her ability to break barriers. She has served as a C-suite executive at a global aviation company, CEO of the Chicago Urban League, a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by President Obama, communications director for an Illinois Governor, and a vice president at National Public Radio. In 2018, Cheryle founded Grit and Grace, The Movement, a women's empowerment, coaching and media company. In 2020, she became CEO of MyOwnDoctor, a telehealth company that offers culturally specific care with platforms Black Telehealth and LatinX Telehealth.

Her highly accredited TEDx Talk "Grit and Grace" validates the career trajectories of go-getters but also implores women to place self-compassion on par with ambition as a lasting model for success.

"Key4Women is about empowering women, which is what Cheryle embodies in her work throughout her career," said Rachael Sampson, Key4Women Leader. "Our attendees are going to walk away feeling energized to take on and overcome challenges that will drive them to success."

For more information, visit key.com/women, or register online by February 28th here.

