Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.: Treasure & Shipwreck Explains Second Crew and Expeditions for Four Identified Treasure Wrecks

FT. PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), (trading as OTC PINK:BLIS), is announcing that its operations will be set for the season for 2023 of treasure recovery will be both inside of the State waters of Florida with a contracted crew, in addition to another crew and vessel owned exclusively by TSR into outside of State waters, where all recoveries will be for TSR exclusively. TSR will pursue the four targets outside of State waters, which are wreck sites of suspected and identified wrecks with potential of very large or even massive treasure recoveries, any that are found, TSR will seek a Federal Admiralty claim for ownership of the wrecks found.

"We want everyone to understand that the difference between in state waters and outside of state waters. The state waters are three miles and out from the shoreline. This is subject to permitting by the state, which are rarely given and subject to huge bureaucratic hurdles through a hostile government agency opposed to treasure recovery," explained Craig Huffman, founder and CEO of TSR. "But outside of three miles, there is no permitting required by the state, only if we find such wrecks we can proceed to Federal Court using Admiralty law for an order of sole possession of the wreck, and unhindered recovery of what can be huge recoveries."

TSR as previously set out, has new shipwreck treasure areas with researched treasure wreck sites off the East Coast of Central Florida, which consist of four suspected identified wrecks of treasure laden vessels from the period from 1500's to mid-1600s. These are outside of the three miles of State of Florida waters, meaning no state permits are required, off the Cape Canaveral and Melbourne, Florida. TSR will use its own vessel and crews for such search and recovery.

