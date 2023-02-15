

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's consumer price inflation slowed for the fourth straight month in January, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 7.0 percent year-over-year in January, following a 7.2 percent increase in December.



Further, this was the slowest inflation rate since January 2022, when prices had risen 6.2 percent.



The overall inflation was largely led by a 15.4 percent rise in food and non-alcoholic beverages.



Transport charges climbed 8.1 percent annually in January, though slower than the prior month's 9.0 percent surge.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased at a stable rate of 0.5 percent. EU harmonized inflation moderated to 7.3 percent in January from 7.6 percent a month ago.



Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices fell 0.5 percent, slower than the 0.7 percent drop in December.



