SpotSee®, a global leader in supply chain indicators that protect products against damage and ensure supply chain integrity, has launched SpotBot 4G® Plusthe newest iteration of the connected recorder that monitors impact, temperature, humidity, and location of a shipment.

"In today's world, supply chain transparency is critical," said Tony Fonk, CEO, SpotSee."Our team developed the SpotBot 4G Plus to be our next generation impact sensor, so our customers have the most efficient tools to be connected and are able to protect their shipments."

Created for use in the life sciences, automotive, electronics, power generation and aerospace industries, the SpotBot 4G Plus provides extensive insights into the condition of a product or shipment through the supply chain. Detailed location, impact, temperature, and humidity data are delivered to the SpotSee Cloud via the 4G LTE-M cellular network or through known Wi-Fi connections. The device combines GPS technology with proximity sensing of Wi-Fi signals and cellular towers to track the location of shipments and the conditions they experience in transit.

All event information is available through a secure portal and available for download. Through an easy-to-use interface, customers can monitor each trip, receive real-time updates, and track potential damage along the journey.

SpotBot 4G Plus, SpotSee's next generation monitoring device, offers users a smaller footprint, smart data collection, over-the-air device configuration and longer battery life. The device will be available for purchase starting today through SpotSee and select global distributors.

About SpotSee

A global leader in condition-indicating solutions, SpotSee helps customers spot and see changing conditions to protect life sciences and ensure supply chain integrity. SpotSee provides connected, visual, mechanical, and chemical solutions that enable more than 4,500 customers and partners in 62 countries to detect changes in the condition of everything from vaccines to spaceships. SpotSee's solutions include temperature, impact, tilt, vibration, humidity, and liquid detection monitoring devices, available via visual, RFID, QR Code, cellular or satellite connection. Its products such as WarmMark, ColdMark, HemoTemp II, ThermoStrip, BriteLine, ShockWatch and TiltWatch are widely used in the life sciences, energy, transportation, aerospace, defense, food, manufacturing, and consumer products sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX and operates six facilities in Texas, Illinois, Mexico and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.spotsee.io.

