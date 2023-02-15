Glewee Launches Powerful UGC Tool for Brands

Influencer Marketing Platform Announces Advanced UGC-Only Campaign Capability

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Glewee, the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network, today announced the launch of its new and highly-anticipated service for brands: an advanced campaign tool dedicated to producing and managing original user-generated content, also known as UGC. Brands can now request, review, select, connect and hire UGC creators on Glewee's platform simply and effectively. With Glewee's new user-generated content campaign tool, agencies and brands can access thousands of UGC creators to order branded content. Once complete, the brand retains the ownership rights of the UGC and may use it however they choose without restrictions, making it highly cost-effective and versatile.

Like influencer marketing, which is rooted in authenticity, paid user-generated content text, audio, image, animation or video can more authentically engage consumers. Created by social media savvy producers, UGC brand-related content can replace traditional intrusive advertising.



From product unboxings on Instagram and personal testimonials on YouTube to online customer feedback and viral video campaigns on TikTok, UGC is quickly becoming a proven means for building awareness and driving sales for brands in today's social media-driven economy at a fraction of the cost of traditional advertising. By many measures, this novel two-way street of marketing and consumption is establishing a powerful new normal for large swaths of the free market, especially across sectors like fashion, sports, media and gaming. By extending the now common use of UGC from social media to other platforms, brands and agencies have successfully co-opted the evolving UGC format.



According to Forbes, more than 86% of companies use UGC as part of their marketing strategies because UGC generates more conversions and is more trusted by consumers, particularly millennials and Gen Z. This statistic reinforces results of The State of User-Generated Content, which reports that 72% of consumers find customer testimonials more trustworthy than official brand representatives.



"Creators are the best producers of UGC. Creators have the technical expertise, creative mindset and can-do spirit to create compelling UGC for brands. Creators understand branding, trends and digital marketing - fundamental skills in UGC creation. UGC requires inspiring creativity as well as being tech savvy, making creators the perfect UGC producers," said Dylan Duke, founder and CEO of Glewee. "Our goal is to make the UGC process as easy as possible for brands and creators - and our new UGC feature does just that."

Glewee's pre-vetted creators set their own price points for user-generated content and list fixed prices for each UGC option, allowing brands to make more informed decisions. Brands can choose between an image or a 15, 30 or 60-second video. Once they select creators and send creative guidelines, the content is created.

"Brands have used UGC to replace traditional advertising for some time now, but they all struggled with the execution and were at the mercy of the creator's judgements," said Christian Brown, co-founder and CMO of Glewee. "Just look at the content that was created during the pandemic. Brands still advertised - but their budgets no longer included an expensive video production team and instead consisted of talent shooting their own stories from their own homes. UGC is here to stay and Glewee has just made it easier for brands and agencies to connect with UGC creators."

Glewee's influencer marketing platform was engineered to create a seamless user experience that solves the many labor-intensive tasks of influencer marketing campaigns. The latest addition of UGC-driven campaigns reflects this commitment to an unrivaled platform experience for both brands and creators. UGC campaigns are now available to Glewee's users on its Essentials subscription tier and above.

To learn more about Glewee or to schedule a live demo, please visit?glewee.com?or email? contact@glewee.com . Brands and agencies wanting to scale their influencer marketing campaigns and UGC should apply for a brand account on Glewee's platform:?app.glewee.io. Creators and influencers who want to join the opt-in Glewee creator community should visit the App Store, download Glewee and apply.

Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing how brands and agencies do influencer marketing. By offering the most reliable opt-in creator marketing platform, Glewee makes it possible for brands and creators to connect, collaborate, and execute influencer marketing campaigns through social media to drive sales and reach new audiences. Glewee makes it seamless to find influencers for your brand. Glewee's self-service web-based platform and iOS creator app connect brand marketers and advertisers with thousands of pre-vetted authenticated influencers that collectively bring more than 2.5B net social media followers to the table. Through its cloud computing platform, Glewee guarantees that brands will be matched with the best-fit creator team every time, often within minutes of launching a campaign. Glewee's intuitive in-app experience enables brands and creators to communicate one-on-one and create real-time authentic relationships. Glewee's smart step-by-step process makes it easier than ever for brands to execute compliant end-to-end content marketing campaigns, making it the most efficient content generation platform on the market. Brands and agencies can create an account on Glewee's influencer marketing platform at?app.glewee.io.?Content creators can download the Glewee app at the?Apple App Store?or?Google Play. For more information on Glewee, please visit our website at?glewee.com.?

