CAESAREA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELT/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label intimate, activewear, loungewear and denim apparel for men, women and children, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights (Comparisons are to Prior Year Period Unless Otherwise Noted)
- Sales decreased 6% (2% in constant currency) to $544.4 million
- EBIT before non-core items decreased 12% to $56.9 million, or 10.5% of sales
- EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact decreased 12% to $65.6 million
- Diluted earnings per share decreased 16% to $1.35
- Operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 impact increased 47% to $85.1 million
- Inventory was reduced $51 million from September 30, 2022
- The Company declared a dividend of $8 million, or $0.312 per share, which will be distributed on March 14, 2023, with a record and "ex-dividend" date of February 22, 2023
2022 Full Year Highlights (Comparisons are to Prior Year Period)
- Sales increased 4% (7% in constant currency) to a record $2,031.5 million
- EBIT before non-core items increased 1% to a record $190.2 million, or 9.4% of sales
- EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact increased 1% to $224.2 million
- Diluted earnings per share decreased 3% to $4.14
- The Company's balance sheet remains strong with $194.9 million in cash and short-term deposits, and record equity of $710.3 at December 31, 2022
Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, stated: "We achieved record annual sales in 2022, driven by sales growth across all of our geographies and within all of our segments, on a constant currency basis. Our performance throughout the year is especially noteworthy as our global teams continued to navigate challenging economic conditions, increased customer inventories and higher promotional activities. During the fourth quarter, we reduced our inventories and generated strong cash flows which further strengthened our balance sheet."
Mr. Dabah continued, "While we expect challenging market conditions to continue throughout 2023, we believe we are well positioned to grow sales and improve profitability in the second half of the year. During 2023, we will continue to invest in our digital capabilities and further extend our leading private label offerings to iconic and digitally native global brands. We expect to launch new brands, such as Polo Ralph Lauren, and expand our existing brands globally. As part of our commitment to sustainability, we plan to launch an exciting new global collection at Organic Basics. Finally, we plan to further enhance our flexible global supply chain with a new factory in Vietnam and Egypt."
"We remain focused on pursuing our growth strategies which include acquisitions and strategic collaborations, streamlining our global cost base, strengthening our balance sheet, and returning capital to shareholders. I am proud of our team's success during a challenging 2022, and I am excited about the long-term opportunities we are pursuing," concluded Mr. Dabah.
Sales
The Company reported fourth quarter sales of $544.4 million, a 6% decrease (2% in constant currency) from $578.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Sales for the full year were $2,031.5 million, a 4% increase (7% in constant currency) from $1,951.0 million in 2021. Sales in constant currency increased across all geographies and in all segments in 2022.
Digital Sales
E-commerce sales on the Company's own websites were $62.8 million in the fourth quarter, representing a 6% decrease (1% in constant currency), compared to $66.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. E-commerce sales on the Company's own websites for the full year decreased 13% (10% in constant currency) and amounted to $220.6 million, compared to $253.6 million in 2021. The decline followed a shift in consumer behavior back towards physical retail stores after COVID-19 related lockdowns. Excluding Bare Necessities and Organic Basics, which were acquired in October 2020 and July 2022, respectively, sales on the company's own websites in the fourth quarter and full year 2022 increased by 59% and 78%, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2019.
EBIT
EBIT in the fourth quarter decreased 12% to $57.2 million, from $64.7 million last year. EBIT before non-core items in the fourth quarter decreased 12% to $56.9 million, from $64.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
EBIT for the full year decreased 2% to $185.1 million, from $188.1 million in 2021. For the full year 2022, EBIT before non-core items increased 1% to $190.2 million, from $188.1 million in 2021.
Net Income
Net income for the fourth quarter decreased 17% to $37.7 million, from $45.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax, was $37.4 million, compared to $45.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net income for the full year decreased 4% to $115.4 million, from $120.3 million in 2021. Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax, was $120.6 million, compared to $124.2 million in 2021.
Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter decreased 16% to $1.35, from $1.60 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders, before non-core items, net of tax, were $1.34, compared to $1.60 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Diluted earnings per share for the full year decreased 3% to $4.14, compared to $4.29 in 2021. Diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders, before non-core items, net of tax, were $4.33 from $4.44 in 2021.
EBITDA, Cash Flow, Net Debt, Equity, and Dividend
EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact for the fourth quarter decreased 12% to $65.6 million, from $75.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year, EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact increased 1% to $224.2 million, from $223.0 million in 2021.
Operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 impact and non-core items increased by 47% to $85.1 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $57.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 impact and non-core items for the full year was a use of $19.3 million, compared to positive operating cash flow of $120.8 million in 2021. The year-over-year reduction in operating cash flow reflects elevated investments in working capital, primarily due to reduction in accounts payables due to lower purchasing.
Net financial debt as of December 31, 2022, was $217.4 million, compared to $281.7 million at September 30, 2022, and $95.2 million as of December 31, 2021. The year-over-year increase in net debt is primarily due to capital expenditures and the use of operating cash flow in 2022.
Equity at December 31, 2022 was at a record level of $710.3 million, up 9% compared to $649.2 million at December 31, 2021.
Delta Galil declared a dividend of $8 million, or $0.312 per share, to be distributed on March 14, 2023. The record and "ex-dividend" date will be February 22, 2023.
2023 Financial Guidance
Delta Galil's 2023 guidance excludes non-core items and includes IFRS 16 impact, and it is based on exchange rates of 1.03 USD to 1 Euro and 3.45 NIS to 1 USD.
Full-Year 2023
Guidance Range
(in millions)
2022
Results
(in millions)
Low
High
Sales
$2,000.0
$2,080.0
$2,031.5
EBIT
$192.0
$203.8
$190.2
EBITDA
$285.7
$297.5
$284.2
Net income
$120.9
$130.2
$120.6
Diluted EPS($)
$4.27
$4.62
$4.33
Constant Currency - Excluding the Impact of Foreign Currency
This release refers to "reported" amounts in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), which include translation and transactional impacts from foreign currency exchange rates. The release also refers to "constant dollar" amounts, which exclude the impact of translating foreign currencies into USD (U.S. dollars), and is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
These constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, or superior to, Delta Galil's operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
About Delta Galil Industries
Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually endeavored to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; underwear for men including under its owned brands Schiesser, Eminence, and Athena; babywear, activewear, sleepwear, and loungewear including under its owned P.J. Salvage and Delta brands. Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies' and kids' apparel under the brand Splendid®. In addition, the Company sells its products under brand names licensed to it, including adidas, Wolford, Wilson, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2022
December 31
2022
2021
(Audited)
Thousands of Dollars
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
126,649
230,129
Restricted Cash
4,002
5,845
Short-term deposits
64,265
-
Trade receivables
236,772
202,140
Taxes on income receivable
10,691
11,272
Other accounts receivable
36,389
43,511
Financial derivative
423
1,615
Inventory
487,307
395,158
Total current assets
966,498
889,670
Non-current assets:
Investments in associated companies accounted using
the equity method and long-term receivables
12,528
12,593
Investment property
2,702
2,997
Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation
235,273
212,999
Goodwill
144,238
147,447
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
275,948
287,109
Assets in respect of usage rights
193,275
191,213
Deferred tax assets
18,183
18,705
Financial derivative
2,025
12,098
Total non-current assets
884,172
885,161
Total assets
1,850,670
1,774,831
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2022
December 31
2022
2021
(Audited)
Thousands of Dollars
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank loans
51,430
-
Current maturities of bank loans
42,152
7,501
Current maturities of debentures
45,935
32,102
Financial derivative
1,037
-
Current maturities of leases liabilities
47,968
51,776
Trade payables
209,673
247,662
Taxes on income payable
34,048
27,070
Provision for restructuring plan
2,633
8,879
Other accounts payable
176,411
172,607
Total current liabilities
611,287
547,597
Non-current liabilities:
Bank loans
133,151
117,122
Severance pay liabilities, net
5,982
7,075
Liabilities in respect of leases
164,175
158,851
Other non-current liabilities
63,431
78,891
Debentures
129,969
176,316
Deferred taxes liabilities
32,158
39,797
Financial derivative
173
-
Total non-current liabilities
529,039
578,052
Total liabilities
1,140,326
1,125,649
Equity:
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company:
Share capital
23,714
23,714
Share premium
128,268
129,500
Other capital reserves
26,410
53,335
Retained earning
517,751
432,189
Treasury shares
(14,075
)
(15,307
)
682,068
623,431
Minority interests
28,276
25,751
Total equity
710,344
649,182
Total liabilities and equity
1,850,670
1,774,831
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the 3 month and year ending December 31, 2022
Year ended December 31
% Increase/(Decrease)
Three months ended December 31
% Increase/(Decrease)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Thousands of Dollars
Except for Earnings per Share Data
Sales
2,031,541
1,950,958
4%
544,415
577,986
(6%)
Cost of sales
1,246,354
1,174,247
328,096
346,080
Gross profit
785,187
776,711
1%
216,319
231,906
(7%)
% of sales
38.6%
39.8%
39.7%
40.1%
Selling and marketing expenses
515,035
491,604
5%
137,119
139,633
(2%)
% of sales
25.4%
25.2%
25.2%
24.2%
General and administrative expenses
86,695
96,725
(10%)
20,557
26,340
(22%)
% of sales
4.3%
5.0%
3.8%
4.6%
Other expenses (income), net and share in profits of
associated company accounted for using the equity method
(6,782)
284
1,716
1,230
Operating income excluding non-core items
190,239
188,098
1%
56,927
64,703
(12%)
% of sales
9.4%
9.6%
10.5%
11.2%
Non-core items, net
5,188
-
(279)
-
Operating income
185,051
188,098
(2%)
57,206
64,703
(12%)
Finance expenses, net
37,271
37,397
9,769
7,755
Income before tax on income
147,780
150,701
47,437
56,948
Taxes on income
32,402
30,395
9,771
11,480
Net income for the period
115,378
120,306
(4%)
37,666
45,468
(17%)
Net income for the period excluding non-core items, net
of tax
120,566
124,199
37,387
45,468
Attribution of net earnings for the period:
Attributed to company's shareholders
109,476
112,781
35,531
42,507
Attributed to non-controlling interests
5,902
7,525
2,135
2,961
115,378
120,306
37,666
45,468
Net diluted earnings per share attributed to company's
Shareholders
4.14
4.29
(4%)
1.35
1.60
(16%)
Net diluted earnings per share, before non-core items,
net of tax attributable to Company's shareholders
4.33
4.44
(2%)
1.34
1.60
(16%)
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Consolidated Cash Flow Reports
Year ended
December 31
2022
2021
(Audited)
Thousands of Dollars
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income for the period
115,378
120,306
Adjustments required to reflect cash flows deriving
from operating activities
(40,403
)
93,803
Interest paid in cash
(26,850
)
(33,040
)
Interest received in cash
425
1,091
Taxes on income paid in cash, net
(17,017
)
(15,634
)
Net cash generated from operating activities
31,533
166,526
Cash flows from investment activities:
Change in short-term deposits, net
(64,265
)
-
Purchase of fixed assets
(47,992
)
(25,316
)
Purchase of intangible assets
(7,661
)
(4,839
)
Providing a loan to a business partner
-
(1,750
)
Acquisition of activity
(4,500
)
-
Proceeds from selling of fixed asset
6,538
944
Others
1,843
(2,000
)
Net cash used in Investing activities
(116,037
)
(32,961
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest holders in
consolidated subsidiary
(3,356
)
(1,592
)
Long term payables credit for fixed assets purchases
(5,628
)
(4,373
)
Lease principle repayments
(50,852
)
(50,762
)
Early redemption of Debentures
-
(94,313
)
Repayment of Debentures
(16,700
)
(37,650
)
Dividend paid
(28,009
)
(15,489
)
Receipt of long-term loans from banking corporations
60,397
74,950
Repayment of long-term loans from banking corporations
(7,223
)
(68,201
)
Short-term credit from banking corporations, net
51,430
(10,962
)
Repayment of bank loan used to acquisition of a subsidiary
(792
)
(6,006
)
Net proceeds from issuance of a subsidiary
-
77,156
Others
(6,102
)
2,940
Net cash used in financing activities
(6,835
)
(134,302
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(91,339
)
(737
)
Exchange rate differences and revaluation of cash
and cash equivalents, net
(12,141
)
23
Balance of cash and cash equivalents less bank overdraft at
the beginning of the period, net
230,129
230,843
Balance of cash and cash equivalents less bank overdraft at
the end of the Period, net
126,649
230,129
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Consolidated Cash Flow Reports
Year ended
December 31
2022
2021
(Audited)
Thousands of Dollars
Adjustments required to reflect cash flows
from operating activities:
Revenues and expenses not involving cash flow:
Depreciation
32,648
33,329
Amortization
61,362
64,345
Impairment of non-financial assets
8,122
-
Exchange rate (gains) losses
532
(2,940
)
Interest paid in cash
19,169
18,375
Interest received in cash
(425
)
(1,091
)
Taxes on income paid in cash, net
17,017
15,634
Deferred taxes on income, net
(6,975
)
(1,007
)
Interest due to lease agreements
7,681
9,609
Severance pay liability, net
176
(1,833
)
Change in restructuring accrual
(6,246
)
(17,946
)
Decrease in liabilities in respect of leases due to rent payments relief
-
(3,502
)
Income from decrease of earn-out liability
(9,621
)
-
Capital gain from sale of fixed assets
(4,435
)
(272
)
Loss from early redemption of Debentures
-
5,056
Change to the benefit component of options granted to employees
3,074
2,630
Impairment loss (gain) on trade receivables
(1,184
)
1,334
Share in profits of associated company accounted for using the equity method
(666
)
(285
)
Others
163
405
120,392
121,841
Changes to operating assets and liabilities:
Increase in trade receivables
(40,189
)
(10,450
)
Increase in other receivables
(2,075
)
(2,544
)
Decrease (increase) in trade payables
(36,601
)
55,304
Increase in other payables
22,314
38,704
Increase in inventory
(104,244
)
(109,052
)
(160,795
)
(28,038
)
(40,403
)
93,803
