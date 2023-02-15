CAESAREA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELT/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label intimate, activewear, loungewear and denim apparel for men, women and children, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights (Comparisons are to Prior Year Period Unless Otherwise Noted)

Sales decreased 6% (2% in constant currency) to $544.4 million

EBIT before non-core items decreased 12% to $56.9 million, or 10.5% of sales

EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact decreased 12% to $65.6 million

Diluted earnings per share decreased 16% to $1.35

Operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 impact increased 47% to $85.1 million

Inventory was reduced $51 million from September 30, 2022

The Company declared a dividend of $8 million, or $0.312 per share, which will be distributed on March 14, 2023, with a record and "ex-dividend" date of February 22, 2023

2022 Full Year Highlights (Comparisons are to Prior Year Period)

Sales increased 4% (7% in constant currency) to a record $2,031.5 million

EBIT before non-core items increased 1% to a record $190.2 million, or 9.4% of sales

EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact increased 1% to $224.2 million

Diluted earnings per share decreased 3% to $4.14

The Company's balance sheet remains strong with $194.9 million in cash and short-term deposits, and record equity of $710.3 at December 31, 2022

Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, stated: "We achieved record annual sales in 2022, driven by sales growth across all of our geographies and within all of our segments, on a constant currency basis. Our performance throughout the year is especially noteworthy as our global teams continued to navigate challenging economic conditions, increased customer inventories and higher promotional activities. During the fourth quarter, we reduced our inventories and generated strong cash flows which further strengthened our balance sheet."

Mr. Dabah continued, "While we expect challenging market conditions to continue throughout 2023, we believe we are well positioned to grow sales and improve profitability in the second half of the year. During 2023, we will continue to invest in our digital capabilities and further extend our leading private label offerings to iconic and digitally native global brands. We expect to launch new brands, such as Polo Ralph Lauren, and expand our existing brands globally. As part of our commitment to sustainability, we plan to launch an exciting new global collection at Organic Basics. Finally, we plan to further enhance our flexible global supply chain with a new factory in Vietnam and Egypt."

"We remain focused on pursuing our growth strategies which include acquisitions and strategic collaborations, streamlining our global cost base, strengthening our balance sheet, and returning capital to shareholders. I am proud of our team's success during a challenging 2022, and I am excited about the long-term opportunities we are pursuing," concluded Mr. Dabah.

Sales

The Company reported fourth quarter sales of $544.4 million, a 6% decrease (2% in constant currency) from $578.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Sales for the full year were $2,031.5 million, a 4% increase (7% in constant currency) from $1,951.0 million in 2021. Sales in constant currency increased across all geographies and in all segments in 2022.

Digital Sales

E-commerce sales on the Company's own websites were $62.8 million in the fourth quarter, representing a 6% decrease (1% in constant currency), compared to $66.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. E-commerce sales on the Company's own websites for the full year decreased 13% (10% in constant currency) and amounted to $220.6 million, compared to $253.6 million in 2021. The decline followed a shift in consumer behavior back towards physical retail stores after COVID-19 related lockdowns. Excluding Bare Necessities and Organic Basics, which were acquired in October 2020 and July 2022, respectively, sales on the company's own websites in the fourth quarter and full year 2022 increased by 59% and 78%, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2019.

EBIT

EBIT in the fourth quarter decreased 12% to $57.2 million, from $64.7 million last year. EBIT before non-core items in the fourth quarter decreased 12% to $56.9 million, from $64.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

EBIT for the full year decreased 2% to $185.1 million, from $188.1 million in 2021. For the full year 2022, EBIT before non-core items increased 1% to $190.2 million, from $188.1 million in 2021.

Net Income

Net income for the fourth quarter decreased 17% to $37.7 million, from $45.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax, was $37.4 million, compared to $45.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income for the full year decreased 4% to $115.4 million, from $120.3 million in 2021. Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax, was $120.6 million, compared to $124.2 million in 2021.

Diluted Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter decreased 16% to $1.35, from $1.60 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders, before non-core items, net of tax, were $1.34, compared to $1.60 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Diluted earnings per share for the full year decreased 3% to $4.14, compared to $4.29 in 2021. Diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders, before non-core items, net of tax, were $4.33 from $4.44 in 2021.

EBITDA, Cash Flow, Net Debt, Equity, and Dividend

EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact for the fourth quarter decreased 12% to $65.6 million, from $75.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year, EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact increased 1% to $224.2 million, from $223.0 million in 2021.

Operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 impact and non-core items increased by 47% to $85.1 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $57.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 impact and non-core items for the full year was a use of $19.3 million, compared to positive operating cash flow of $120.8 million in 2021. The year-over-year reduction in operating cash flow reflects elevated investments in working capital, primarily due to reduction in accounts payables due to lower purchasing.

Net financial debt as of December 31, 2022, was $217.4 million, compared to $281.7 million at September 30, 2022, and $95.2 million as of December 31, 2021. The year-over-year increase in net debt is primarily due to capital expenditures and the use of operating cash flow in 2022.

Equity at December 31, 2022 was at a record level of $710.3 million, up 9% compared to $649.2 million at December 31, 2021.

Delta Galil declared a dividend of $8 million, or $0.312 per share, to be distributed on March 14, 2023. The record and "ex-dividend" date will be February 22, 2023.

2023 Financial Guidance

Delta Galil's 2023 guidance excludes non-core items and includes IFRS 16 impact, and it is based on exchange rates of 1.03 USD to 1 Euro and 3.45 NIS to 1 USD.

Full-Year 2023 Guidance Range (in millions) 2022 Results (in millions) Low High Sales $2,000.0 $2,080.0 $2,031.5 EBIT $192.0 $203.8 $190.2 EBITDA $285.7 $297.5 $284.2 Net income $120.9 $130.2 $120.6 Diluted EPS($) $4.27 $4.62 $4.33

Constant Currency - Excluding the Impact of Foreign Currency

This release refers to "reported" amounts in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), which include translation and transactional impacts from foreign currency exchange rates. The release also refers to "constant dollar" amounts, which exclude the impact of translating foreign currencies into USD (U.S. dollars), and is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

These constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, or superior to, Delta Galil's operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

About Delta Galil Industries

Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually endeavored to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; underwear for men including under its owned brands Schiesser, Eminence, and Athena; babywear, activewear, sleepwear, and loungewear including under its owned P.J. Salvage and Delta brands. Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies' and kids' apparel under the brand Splendid®. In addition, the Company sells its products under brand names licensed to it, including adidas, Wolford, Wilson, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2022 December 31 2022 2021 (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 126,649 230,129 Restricted Cash 4,002 5,845 Short-term deposits 64,265 - Trade receivables 236,772 202,140 Taxes on income receivable 10,691 11,272 Other accounts receivable 36,389 43,511 Financial derivative 423 1,615 Inventory 487,307 395,158 Total current assets 966,498 889,670 Non-current assets: Investments in associated companies accounted using the equity method and long-term receivables 12,528 12,593 Investment property 2,702 2,997 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation 235,273 212,999 Goodwill 144,238 147,447 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 275,948 287,109 Assets in respect of usage rights 193,275 191,213 Deferred tax assets 18,183 18,705 Financial derivative 2,025 12,098 Total non-current assets 884,172 885,161 Total assets 1,850,670 1,774,831

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2022 December 31 2022 2021 (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans 51,430 - Current maturities of bank loans 42,152 7,501 Current maturities of debentures 45,935 32,102 Financial derivative 1,037 - Current maturities of leases liabilities 47,968 51,776 Trade payables 209,673 247,662 Taxes on income payable 34,048 27,070 Provision for restructuring plan 2,633 8,879 Other accounts payable 176,411 172,607 Total current liabilities 611,287 547,597 Non-current liabilities: Bank loans 133,151 117,122 Severance pay liabilities, net 5,982 7,075 Liabilities in respect of leases 164,175 158,851 Other non-current liabilities 63,431 78,891 Debentures 129,969 176,316 Deferred taxes liabilities 32,158 39,797 Financial derivative 173 - Total non-current liabilities 529,039 578,052 Total liabilities 1,140,326 1,125,649 Equity: Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company: Share capital 23,714 23,714 Share premium 128,268 129,500 Other capital reserves 26,410 53,335 Retained earning 517,751 432,189 Treasury shares (14,075 ) (15,307 ) 682,068 623,431 Minority interests 28,276 25,751 Total equity 710,344 649,182 Total liabilities and equity 1,850,670 1,774,831

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the 3 month and year ending December 31, 2022 Year ended December 31 % Increase/(Decrease) Three months ended December 31 % Increase/(Decrease) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Thousands of Dollars Except for Earnings per Share Data Sales 2,031,541 1,950,958 4% 544,415 577,986 (6%) Cost of sales 1,246,354 1,174,247 328,096 346,080 Gross profit 785,187 776,711 1% 216,319 231,906 (7%) % of sales 38.6% 39.8% 39.7% 40.1% Selling and marketing expenses 515,035 491,604 5% 137,119 139,633 (2%) % of sales 25.4% 25.2% 25.2% 24.2% General and administrative expenses 86,695 96,725 (10%) 20,557 26,340 (22%) % of sales 4.3% 5.0% 3.8% 4.6% Other expenses (income), net and share in profits of associated company accounted for using the equity method (6,782) 284 1,716 1,230 Operating income excluding non-core items 190,239 188,098 1% 56,927 64,703 (12%) % of sales 9.4% 9.6% 10.5% 11.2% Non-core items, net 5,188 - (279) - Operating income 185,051 188,098 (2%) 57,206 64,703 (12%) Finance expenses, net 37,271 37,397 9,769 7,755 Income before tax on income 147,780 150,701 47,437 56,948 Taxes on income 32,402 30,395 9,771 11,480 Net income for the period 115,378 120,306 (4%) 37,666 45,468 (17%) Net income for the period excluding non-core items, net of tax 120,566 124,199 37,387 45,468 Attribution of net earnings for the period: Attributed to company's shareholders 109,476 112,781 35,531 42,507 Attributed to non-controlling interests 5,902 7,525 2,135 2,961 115,378 120,306 37,666 45,468 Net diluted earnings per share attributed to company's Shareholders 4.14 4.29 (4%) 1.35 1.60 (16%) Net diluted earnings per share, before non-core items, net of tax attributable to Company's shareholders 4.33 4.44 (2%) 1.34 1.60 (16%)

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Consolidated Cash Flow Reports Year ended December 31 2022 2021 (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Cash flows from operating activities: Net income for the period 115,378 120,306 Adjustments required to reflect cash flows deriving from operating activities (40,403 ) 93,803 Interest paid in cash (26,850 ) (33,040 ) Interest received in cash 425 1,091 Taxes on income paid in cash, net (17,017 ) (15,634 ) Net cash generated from operating activities 31,533 166,526 Cash flows from investment activities: Change in short-term deposits, net (64,265 ) - Purchase of fixed assets (47,992 ) (25,316 ) Purchase of intangible assets (7,661 ) (4,839 ) Providing a loan to a business partner - (1,750 ) Acquisition of activity (4,500 ) - Proceeds from selling of fixed asset 6,538 944 Others 1,843 (2,000 ) Net cash used in Investing activities (116,037 ) (32,961 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid to non-controlling interest holders in consolidated subsidiary (3,356 ) (1,592 ) Long term payables credit for fixed assets purchases (5,628 ) (4,373 ) Lease principle repayments (50,852 ) (50,762 ) Early redemption of Debentures - (94,313 ) Repayment of Debentures (16,700 ) (37,650 ) Dividend paid (28,009 ) (15,489 ) Receipt of long-term loans from banking corporations 60,397 74,950 Repayment of long-term loans from banking corporations (7,223 ) (68,201 ) Short-term credit from banking corporations, net 51,430 (10,962 ) Repayment of bank loan used to acquisition of a subsidiary (792 ) (6,006 ) Net proceeds from issuance of a subsidiary - 77,156 Others (6,102 ) 2,940 Net cash used in financing activities (6,835 ) (134,302 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (91,339 ) (737 ) Exchange rate differences and revaluation of cash and cash equivalents, net (12,141 ) 23 Balance of cash and cash equivalents less bank overdraft at the beginning of the period, net 230,129 230,843 Balance of cash and cash equivalents less bank overdraft at the end of the Period, net 126,649 230,129

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Consolidated Cash Flow Reports Year ended December 31 2022 2021 (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Adjustments required to reflect cash flows from operating activities: Revenues and expenses not involving cash flow: Depreciation 32,648 33,329 Amortization 61,362 64,345 Impairment of non-financial assets 8,122 - Exchange rate (gains) losses 532 (2,940 ) Interest paid in cash 19,169 18,375 Interest received in cash (425 ) (1,091 ) Taxes on income paid in cash, net 17,017 15,634 Deferred taxes on income, net (6,975 ) (1,007 ) Interest due to lease agreements 7,681 9,609 Severance pay liability, net 176 (1,833 ) Change in restructuring accrual (6,246 ) (17,946 ) Decrease in liabilities in respect of leases due to rent payments relief - (3,502 ) Income from decrease of earn-out liability (9,621 ) - Capital gain from sale of fixed assets (4,435 ) (272 ) Loss from early redemption of Debentures - 5,056 Change to the benefit component of options granted to employees 3,074 2,630 Impairment loss (gain) on trade receivables (1,184 ) 1,334 Share in profits of associated company accounted for using the equity method (666 ) (285 ) Others 163 405 120,392 121,841 Changes to operating assets and liabilities: Increase in trade receivables (40,189 ) (10,450 ) Increase in other receivables (2,075 ) (2,544 ) Decrease (increase) in trade payables (36,601 ) 55,304 Increase in other payables 22,314 38,704 Increase in inventory (104,244 ) (109,052 ) (160,795 ) (28,038 ) (40,403 ) 93,803

