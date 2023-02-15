CRB's Fellowship Program Invests in Employees

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Our new Fellowship program is an investment in our people, their technical expertise, and their career growth. CRB's Bill Rattray, Senior Fellow - Biopharmaceutical HVAC, explains how the program taps into CRB's core value of entrepreneurial spirit and gives people even more opportunities to contribute to the company. More on the Fellowship Program: https://hubs.ly/Q01srP3Y0

About CRB

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and food and beverage industries. Our more than 1,600 employees provide world class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution.

