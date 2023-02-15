BH Macro Limited - Correction: PDMR Dealings

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(an authorised closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a non-cellular company limited by shares under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Correction: PDMR Dealings

The following amendment has been made to the PDMR Dealings announcement released earlier today, 15 February 2023 at 15.35.

The volume of ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company designated as US dollar shares (the "US Dollar Shares") issued to Richard Horlick was erroneously stated as 79,805 US Dollar Shares. The correct number of US Dollar Shares issued to Mr Horlick was 20,000.

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text of the relevant Notification of Dealing Form is set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Richard Horlick 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment

Amendment to prior notification, incorrect volume 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BH Macro Limited b) LEI

549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument US Dollar Shares of no par value each Identification code GG00BQBFY479 b) Nature of the transaction

Issue of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) US$4.47 20,000 d) Aggregated information N/A - Single transaction - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction

13 February 2023 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001