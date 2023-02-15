London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2023) - Labourly, the London, Ontario based HR software platform, has announced a new partnership with Certn, an international background check provider, to further streamline recruitment. The partnership intends to make the verification of identity and background screening of candidates and employees effortless. According to Labourly, the new partnership will help recruiters optimize hiring and screening workflow and reduce the turnaround time of the entire hiring process.

Labourly is a technology platform that provides an efficient and effective solution for HR departments and staffing agencies when hiring new candidates. It offers an applicant tracking system that uses artificial intelligence to automate the paperwork tasks involved in the recruitment process. This platform enables users to keep track of the certifications and licenses of candidates, which is essential for ensuring regulatory compliance. With Labourly, companies can significantly reduce the time, money, and effort required to manage the recruitment process, freeing up resources for more productive tasks.

Labourly's Smart Hire algorithm is designed to empower HR professionals to identify potential candidates based on specific job requirements and qualifications. This advanced algorithm allows for an automated approach to recruitment by sending out job notifications to candidates and reaching out to them directly. The Smart Hire algorithm also enables recruiters to automate their outreach efforts and target candidates who align with their company's values and mission. By streamlining the recruitment process, this tool significantly enhances the hiring experience for both recruiters and candidates alike.

Certn, on the other hand, provides a smart technology for managing background checks, enabling clients to manage background screens within minutes. The new partnership between Labourly and Certn will allow clients to request background screens and identity verification on Labourly's platform, making results potentially available in minutes. This will provide a more seamless and efficient process for recruiters and organizations, making hiring and managing candidates easy and straightforward.

Vicknesh Ramachandran, Co-founder and CEO of Labourly, said, "Our aim is to make hiring and managing candidates effortless for recruiters and organizations. Our software provides an efficient solution by automating the endless paperwork. Our new partnership with Certn will further streamline the process by allowing clients to request background screens and identity verification on our platform, with results potentially in minutes, rather than days or weeks."

Labourly and Certn have helped numerous companies streamline their recruitment processes and improve their hiring outcomes. For example, one recruitment agency that partnered with Labourly and Certn was able to reduce the time it took to complete background checks by 90%, resulting in a significant reduction in their recruitment costs.

Labourly's platform provides HR professionals and recruitment agencies with the tools they need to optimize their hiring process and find the best candidates for the job. With the new partnership with Certn, they are able to further streamline the recruitment process and make hiring and managing candidates more effortless than ever before.

