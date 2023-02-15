Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2023) - Drippy Enterprises ("Drippy", "Drippy Soda" or the "Company") is excited to announce beverage pioneer Chris Hunter as a strategic advisor and investor in the Company's Seed round. The team of notable founders from the beverage and cannabis space have come together to revolutionize the way people consume cannabis.





Chris Hunter is a seasoned entrepreneur and expert in the beverage and consumer packaged goods industries. He is the co-founder and CEO of Koia, a leading plant-based protein drink that is rapidly gaining popularity across the country. Hunter is also the creator and visionary behind Four Loko, a highly sought-after alcoholic malt beverage brand that has garnered worldwide cult appeal. With his extensive experience in building successful and innovative beverage brands on a large scale, Hunter brings invaluable knowledge to the Drippy team.

"I'm excited to be a part of this project and to bring my experience in the beverage industry to the cannabis space," said Hunter. "Drippy is a game changer, and I can't wait for people to try it."

Drippy introduces a revolutionary new product as the pioneering soda to blend THC and CBN, resulting in a unique and consistent customer experience they call "The Full Body Drip." According to market data provided by Headset, a cannabis data analytics company, the CBN sub-category of the edibles market is experiencing remarkable growth.





"We are thrilled to have Chris on board to bring this project to life," said Alleh Lindquist Co-Founder of Drippy. "We believe that Drippy will change the way people consume cannabis and we are confident that beverage is going to be a leading product category in the future".

The founders behind Drippy bring a wealth of expertise to the table, with a combined background in both cannabis and beverage industries, including the successful exits into two publicly traded cannabis companies before establishing Drippy. With Chris Hunter's expertise, the team is well equipped to implement a growth plan for the cannabis-infused beverage market.

About Drippy:

Drippy is a Los Angeles-based company that creates cannabis-infused beverages, clothing and accessories. The Company is made of experienced beverage and cannabis industry professionals dedicated to providing consumers with high-quality products and delivering enjoyable ways to consume cannabis.

Creativity and innovation are core values to Drippy. The Company believes that music and art have the power to connect people, and has built a brand to reflect that. By fostering a community of creatives, Drippy creates truly unique and innovative functional products that uplevel any experience.

Drippy is committed to using cutting-edge technology to stand apart from other cannabis brands. Through the use of immersive and engaging digital experiences - Drippy has already moved into the forefront of cannabis culture. These expressions will grow and evolve as the community expands, giving consumers the tools to empower themselves and express their individuality in the real world and beyond.

