New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2023) - Borbon d'Anjou Holdings, a global healthcare company, has announced the launch of a new drug development venture aimed at bringing innovative treatments to patients worldwide. The venture, named Borbon Health, will focus on developing therapies for a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiology, infectious disease, nephrology, hepatology, and oncology.

Under the leadership of Juan de Borbón, a clinical research executive, Borbon Health will prioritize collaboration with academic institutions, patient organizations, and other key stakeholders to ensure that patients' needs are at the forefront of the drug development process. The venture will also leverage cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to accelerate the development of novel treatments.

"Through Borbon Health, we aim to develop innovative treatments that address unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients around the world," said Juan de Borbón, Executive Chairman of Borbon d'Anjou Holdings and founder of Borbon Health. "We believe that collaboration and open communication with all stakeholders involved in the drug development process are key to achieving this goal."

Juan de Borbón is a clinical research veteran with over two decades of experience and more than 2,000 conducted clinical trials. He is also the Principal of the Borbon Family Office, Principal and President of Global Strategy of Global Earth USA, with extensive industry knowledge and a compassionate leadership approach.

Borbon Health's commitment to collaboration and innovation is poised to have a significant impact on the drug development landscape. By prioritizing patients' needs, the venture aims to bring innovative therapies to market faster and more efficiently than traditional drug development approaches.

"We believe that by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and fostering collaboration among stakeholders, we can accelerate the development of novel treatments and bring innovative therapies to market faster," said Juan de Borbón.

Borbon Health's launch is expected to be closely monitored by industry experts and investors, as it has the potential to significantly accelerate drug development and improve patient lives.

