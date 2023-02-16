Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023
CGG Announces its Q4 Financial Results on Thursday March 2nd, 2023 after Markets Close

PARIS, France - February 16th, 2023

Fourth Quarter 2022 financial results and conference call

CGG will announce its fourth quarter 2022 financial results and host a question & answer session on Thursday March 2nd, 2023 after the close of the markets.

  • The press release and the presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com (http://cgg.com/) at 5:45 pm (CET)
  • An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 6.30 pm (CET)

Participants should register for the call hereto receive a dial-in number and code or participate in the live webcast from here.

A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months in audio format on the Company's website www.cgg.com.

About CGG

CGG) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com (mailto:christophe.barnini@cgg.com)

Attachment

  • CGG Announces its Q4 Financial Results on Thursday March 2nd, 2023 after Markets Close (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/324af270-2f76-4d18-83aa-fe6c378057ef)

