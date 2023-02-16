Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
WKN: 602290 ISIN: FI0009008270 
Frankfurt
16.02.23
09:16 Uhr
1,995 Euro
+0,005
+0,25 %
16.02.2023 | 08:10
SSH Communications Security Corporation: INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE, JANUARY 1 - DECEMBER 31, 2022

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION - PRESS RELEASE - FEBRUARY 16, 2023, AT 9:00 A.M EET

SSH Communications Security's Financial Statement Release January 1 - December 31, 2022, will be published on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 09.00 EET. A conference call for media, investors and analysts will be held at 10.00 EET on the same day. The financial statement release will be presented by SSH CEO Dr. Teemu Tunkelo.

The presentation materials will be available on SSH Communications Security's website (www.ssh.com/investors) after the conference call.

Time: February 23, 2023, at 10.00-11.00 EET

Place: Video call

To join the meeting, please register no later than Wednesday, February 22, 16.00 EET by sending an email to lauri.koponen@ssh.com. You can also join the call straight from the link below.

Join on your computer, mobile app or room device

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 386 769 147 81
Passcode: jDHwEY

Download Teams| Join on the web

Learn More| Meeting options


SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Teemu Tunkelo

CEO

About SSH

SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit, and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segment.?We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of?hybrid cloud?and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company's shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.?www.ssh.com.


