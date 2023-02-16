Vaisala Group: Vaisala's Board of Directors resolved on a long-term performance share plan

Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

February 16, 2023, at 9:15 a.m. (EET)

Vaisala's Board of Directors resolved on a long-term performance share plan

Vaisala's Board of Directors approved a Performance Share Plan for company's key employees. The aim of the incentive plan is to support execution of Vaisala's growth strategy, align the objectives of Vaisala's shareholders and key employees in order to increase the value of the company in the long-term and commit key employees to the company.

?

Potential rewards from the Performance Share Plan 2023-2025 will be based on the total shareholder return of Vaisala's share (TSR) and operating result during the performance period. The rewards to be paid on the basis of the Performance Share Plan 2023-2025, in the event that maximum performance against all the performance criteria is achieved, correspond to the value of an aggregate 222,100 Vaisala's series A shares, including the proportion to be paid in cash. Approximately 60 key employees will be nominated to the plan, including members of Vaisala's Leadership Team.

Potential rewards from the Performance Share Plan 2023-2025 will be paid partly in Vaisala's series A share and partly in cash in 2026. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards to participants. According to the terms and conditions, the rewards will be paid to participants whose employment or service continues at the time of the payment.

Vaisala's Board of Directors also requires, that the President and CEO and each member of Vaisala's Leadership Team will retain their ownership of the shares received under this plan until the value of their ownership in Vaisala corresponds to at least their annual gross base salary.

Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.