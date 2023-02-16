Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897122 ISIN: FI0009900682 Ticker-Symbol: VAYA 
Stuttgart
16.02.23
09:26 Uhr
39,650 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VAISALA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAISALA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,60040,80009:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.02.2023 | 08:22
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vaisala Group: Vaisala's Board of Directors resolved on a long-term performance share plan

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
February 16, 2023, at 9:15 a.m. (EET)

Vaisala's Board of Directors resolved on a long-term performance share plan

Vaisala's Board of Directors approved a Performance Share Plan for company's key employees. The aim of the incentive plan is to support execution of Vaisala's growth strategy, align the objectives of Vaisala's shareholders and key employees in order to increase the value of the company in the long-term and commit key employees to the company.
?
Potential rewards from the Performance Share Plan 2023-2025 will be based on the total shareholder return of Vaisala's share (TSR) and operating result during the performance period. The rewards to be paid on the basis of the Performance Share Plan 2023-2025, in the event that maximum performance against all the performance criteria is achieved, correspond to the value of an aggregate 222,100 Vaisala's series A shares, including the proportion to be paid in cash. Approximately 60 key employees will be nominated to the plan, including members of Vaisala's Leadership Team.

Potential rewards from the Performance Share Plan 2023-2025 will be paid partly in Vaisala's series A share and partly in cash in 2026. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards to participants. According to the terms and conditions, the rewards will be paid to participants whose employment or service continues at the time of the payment.

Vaisala's Board of Directors also requires, that the President and CEO and each member of Vaisala's Leadership Team will retain their ownership of the shares received under this plan until the value of their ownership in Vaisala corresponds to at least their annual gross base salary.

Additional information
Timo Leskinen EVP, Human Resources
Tel. +358 40 647 1842

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup linkedin.com/Vaisala


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.