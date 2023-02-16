Dr. Lin Jovanovic DBA Relationship Explorations has launched workshops for couples, designed to help them work through differences and find methods to rebuild trust in their relationships.

Grass Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - The new intensive couple's workshops offered by Dr. Lin Jovanovic DBA Relationship Explorations are intended to help life partners reconnect with one another and build a deeper, renewed bond. The workshops are available in 3 and 6-hour blocks, with a number of specific foci available depending on the unique situation of the couple.

Dr. Lin Launches Couples Intensive Therapy In Sierra Foothills Gold Rush Town

These new sessions have been designed by Dr. Lin Jovanovic DBA Relationship Explorations as an alternative or complementary form of therapy that can be booked alongside their long-term courses. Those interested in long-term therapy can use these shorter sessions as a jump-off point for deeper personal development.

The sessions can be taken over the course of a single day, or multiple days in a row. Dr. Lin Jovanovic recommends a 2 (or more) day-long preliminary intensive, especially for couples planning to pursue long-term therapy, to establish goals and hash out the problems that need to be addressed.

The 3-hour version of the therapy, called a mini-intensive, or "Deep Dive," is intended to help couples reconnect on a personal level to provide a springboard for further healing. The session is based on a technique called "Memory Reconsolidation," a form of targeted response training intended to promote healthier behavior in relationships.

The 6-hour version is intended to help partners unpack complex issues, traumas, betrayals of trust, and other major life events that may be impacting the health of their marriage. These sessions promote communication and understanding to help couples get to the root of persistent, long-standing issues and eliminate friction.

Dr. Lin Jovanovic emphasizes that the intensive therapies are not particularly helpful for couples suffering from dysfunction in their marriage. They encourage those who have generally healthy relationships to explore these methods, as they are capable of promoting better communication and deeper appreciation, even in a stable environment.

Interested parties can book a 30-minute discovery call with a member of the Relationship Explorations team to discuss the utility of these new therapies as they pertain to a given client's situation.

Additonal details can be found at https://www.relationshipexplorations.com/what-is-a-couples-intensive-retreat-could-it-be-right-for-you

