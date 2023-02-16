Regulatory News:

Laurent Tellier joins Arkema (Paris:AKE) as Senior Vice-President Performance Additives and member of the Group's Executive Committee, replacing Marie-Pierre Chevallier who has retired.

With a proven track record in industry and internationally, Laurent Tellier will bring to the Performance Additives teams and the Group's Executive Committee his ability to transform mature businesses and successfully develop fast-growing activities. His experience in a multicultural environment and of customer partnerships, as well as his passion for innovation will be key assets for Arkema.

Since 2019, he has been CEO of Saint-Gobain Surface Solutions.

A graduate of the École Polytechnique and the École des Ponts Paris Tech, Laurent Tellier has 20 years of experience at Saint-Gobain, with a diversified and international career in the 3 major regions where Arkema is also geographically present (Asia, Americas, Europe). He has managed a wide range of businesses, from more upstream activities to B-to-C activities, within the Ceramics, Abrasives and Composite Systems as well as Surface Solutions businesses.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 85.5% of Group sales in 2021, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €9.5 billion in 2021, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,200 employees worldwide.

