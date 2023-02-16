Scanes Bentley Joins Quantanite Board of Advisors

Quantanite Appoints Technology Executive Scanes Bentley to its Board of Advisors

Highly Regarded CX Strategist Will Help Set Corporate Growth Strategies

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Quantanite, a customer experience and digital outsourcing solutions provider for the world's fastest-growing companies, announced that Scanes Bentley, a well-respected technology visionary and customer experience strategist, has been added to its Advisory Board. In this role, he will help Quantanite develop and execute strategic growth plans, including accelerating expansion in the United States and building its already formidable client base in EMEA. Bentley's appointment is effective immediately.

Bentley has over three decades of experience in the customer experience arena, during which he has held advisory roles with many notable players in the space. He joins Quantanite while also serving on the boards or as an advisor at notable firms, such as Netcompany, Bridgepoint, Signal AI, and Consumer Intelligence. Previously he has held chairman roles at Vizolution, Wealth Wizards, and Pockit. Bentley was one of the founding members of Merchants, a CX scale-up later acquired by Dimension Data, where he assumed the role of senior vice president of business development. Afterwards, he went on to spend almost 12 years at Accenture as a Managing Director. A noted strategist who has helped growth-stage companies flourish, Bentley has deep expertise in various technology-driven sectors, including software, Fintech, and professional services.

"Scanes Bentley is recognised throughout the industry, not only for his prolific accomplishments, but also for his unique expertise and insights that have a tangible impact on business outcomes and performance," said Mikko Tamminen, Quantanite's founder and executive chairman. "We are proud that Scanes has joined our board of advisors, and are eager to tap into his experiences, knowledge, and contacts. We anticipate that he will play an indispensable part in our strategy to grow Quantanite in both vertical and geographic markets."

Quantanite delivers sophisticated customer experience and digital outsourcing solutions for service-centric enterprises worldwide. The company manages a customer-facing contact centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, where its highly trained agents provide superior support across a range of sectors, including technology, food delivery, finance, retail, hospitality, and other vertical markets. Quantanite leverages state-of-the-art technology to ensure that customers are serviced using the medium they prefer-including automated self-service and other AI-driven tools. In addition, the company operates a facility in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which performs complex, rigorous back-office tasks, including digital content services such as content moderation, data labelling and annotation, and transcription services for customers.

"Quantanite has grown over 300% in the last three years and has done a remarkable job securing business in a highly competitive market by delivering value and results on an ongoing basis," said Bentley. "I am delighted to work closely with this highly talented and motivated team, and help the company continue its growth trajectory in various market segments across the UK, Europe, North America, the Middle East, and other territories."

About Quantanite:

Quantanite is a Customer Experience (CX) and Digital Outsourcing solutions provider for the world's fastest-growing companies. The company delivers customer experience management services, back-office services, and digital content services, and provides sales enablement and demand generation services through its sister brand Growthonics. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company's nearly 2,000 super-driven employees operate on four continents. Through global delivery centres, Quantanite powers customer experience and digital outsourcing for leading enterprise brands. To learn more, visit www.quantanite.com.

Contact:

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications, Inc.

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

516-776-3282

SOURCE: Quantanite

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/739566/Scanes-Bentley-Joins-Quantanite-Board-of-Advisors