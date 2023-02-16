News summary:

Financial organizations across the Nordics and Baltics require managed services with new levels of security

Shibuya is leveraging ADVA's open optical transport for high-speed connectivity at lowest cost per bit

Solution features robust optical encryption from Adva Network Security

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Shibuya is deploying its open optical technology to deliver secure managed services to leading banks across the Nordics and Baltics. The new network features robust optical encryption cards from Adva Network Security for critical data protection. Shibuya, a leading Swedish IT service provider and ADVA's long-term Select partner, is using the solution to offer highly available connectivity with end-to-end data protection.

"For our financial customers, security couldn't be more crucial. That's why we're ensuring that our managed services protect data in motion with the most robust defense available. At Shibuya, we specialize in delivering secure and sustainable IT environments, and ADVA's solutions are a perfect fit," said Jessica Liljefors, business area manager at ShibuyaCare, Shibuya. "Adva Network Security's encryption technology and the unique experience of its team help us deliver the strongest possible protection and offer complete peace of mind to our banking clients and their customers. Combined with our extensive cybersecurity measures, local data centers near the customers and 24/7 IT support, we can provide the high-end services demanded by the financial sector."

The new solution safeguards mission-critical financial traffic using ConnectGuard Optical encryption technology provided by Adva Network Security. The technology protects data in-flight to the strictest regulatory requirements with minimal impact on throughput. Part of the new infrastructure is built on the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex platform, which uses ultra-flexible modulation with fractional QAM. This supports 600Gbit/s streams while ensuring the lowest possible cost per bit. ADVA's technology also supports the latest generations of low-latency Fibre Channel, empowering financial network operators to keep up with the requirements of new server and storage technologies a key consideration for Shibuya and some of its enterprise customers.

"The reputation of today's financial institutions is built on trust and confidence. By enabling banking customers to harness our TeraFlex terminal and enterprise cards, Shibuya is ensuring that Nordic financial enterprises can protect the integrity of highly sensitive data wherever it happens to be in the network. What's more, our technology delivers the highest levels of performance while also reducing cost per bit," commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP of sales EMEA at ADVA. "And for major banks, being able to utilize the best available storage area network protocols is also key for meeting new business continuity needs and staying operational in the face of any disruption."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About Shibuya

Shibuya creates secure and sustainable IT environments for a digital Sweden. The company is one of the country's premier operators in business-critical IT and delivers services in, among other things, data center infrastructure and IT operation, hybrid cloud solutions, cyber security, 24/7 IT service and support, communication, application operations and third-party services. Shibuya has strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers and reference solutions with several of the Nordics' most demanding IT operations in both the private and public sectors. The company is certified according to ISO 14001, 9001 and 27001 standards and is part of the Pulsen Group. www.shibuya.se

