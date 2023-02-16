EEB has examined product range of heating manufacturers for climate friendliness

Entire portfolio of German Green tech company compatible with climate targets

German Green tech company Stiebel Eltron is one of the leading manufacturers of climate-friendly heating technology in Europe: the entire product range of the company headquartered in Holzminden, Lower Saxony, is compatible with climate targets. According to the market analysis by the European Environmental Bureau (EEB), companies in this "Leaders" group are spearheading the energy transition in boiler rooms they are already setting stricter standards for their own technologies than required by law. The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) examined the portfolios of the largest heating manufacturers on the European market and awarded the "Leader" status to the best companies.

"We are delighted to receive this award from the European Environmental Bureau, which recognizes all Stiebel Eltron products as climate-friendly," says Dr. Kai Schiefelbein, Managing Director of the Stiebel Eltron Group. "Environmentally friendly heat pumps have been the central recipe for success in our company for decades. On this basis, we are now an experienced specialist for the energy transition in the heating sector."

Sluggish transition in Europe: 75 percent fossil-fuel heating systems

Heat pumps are more in demand today than ever as three quarters of buildings in the European Union are still heated with fossil fuels. The building sector accounts for 36 percent of greenhouse gas emissions within the EU yet clean technologies have long existed.

"The switch to environmentally friendly technology with renewable energies must be pushed further," says Dr. Schiefelbein. "The lifespan of a heating system is about 20 to 25 years. In order to achieve the goal of climate neutrality by 2050, the transition in the boiler rooms is of great urgency today. Electricity-driven heat pump technology plays a key role in this. It mainly uses freely available energy from the air, the ground or groundwater and thus renewable, unlimited energy sources. At the same time, we become independent of fossil energy imports."

