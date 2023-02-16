DJ Euronext includes Aperam in its new BEL® ESG stock market index

Euronext includes Aperam in its new BEL® ESG stock market index 16-Feb-2023

Luxembourg, 16 February 2023 (09:00 CET) - Aperam is proud to announce that we are now a member of the newly announced BEL® ESG stock market index .

Euronext today announced the launch of the BEL® ESG index, a new index identifying and tracking the companies within the BEL® 20 and the BEL® Mid indices that have demonstrated the best ESG practices.

The BEL® ESG Index is designed to facilitate the adoption of mainstream ESG investment solutions by investors. It is the fifth ESG Index variant for national blue-chip indices, following the launch of the CAC® 40 ESG (France), the MIB® ESG (Italy), the AEX® ESG (The Netherlands) and the OBX® ESG (Norway).

This sustainable index tracks the Brussels listed companies with the best social, environmental and governance (ESG) performance. It is based on Sustainalytics' ESG data and structured according to Febelfin's Towards Sustainability label.

With this new index, Euronext aims to respond to the growing market demand for sustainable investment instruments. Investors can thus find their way to those companies that focus on a more sustainable future by combining economic results with sustainability considerations. -

We view this as an important first recognition of our efforts in placing sustainability at the center of our strategy and providing transparent communication on our targets and practices.

Aperam fully integrates into its strategy the need for a more circular economy, as demonstrated with the creation of our new segment Recycling and Renewables and the acquisition of the former ELG (a major player in the global stainless scrap recycling market) in December 2021. Together with our FSC®-certified forestry it places sustainability at the heart of Aperam's strategy. We are committed to become carbon neutral by 2050, based on energy efficiency improvements and green energy production and sourcing.

Our annually published Sustainability Report (link) provides additional valuable insights to a variety of stakeholders.

Please find below the link to the Euronext Press Release for more information on the nature of the BEL20® ESG index.

Euronext launches the BEL® ESG index

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®

-certified forestry and with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

In 2022, Aperam had sales of EUR 8,156 million and shipments of 2.31 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

Contact

Company Secretary / Julia Eisenmann +352 661 527 279; julia.eisenmann@aperam.com

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com

