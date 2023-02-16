Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.02.2023 | 10:10
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD): New IBFD book brings clarity to the taxation of crypto-asset transactions

Today, IBFD has launched the new book Taxing Crypto-Asset Transactions: Foundations for a Globally Coordinated Approach.

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a special launch event, Associate Professor Shaun Parsons gave an insightful overview of the book and was presented with a special copy by Belema Obuoforibo (Director IBFD Knowledge Centre) and Craig West (Managing Editor, World Tax Journal).

"This book presents a systematic analysis of the classification within the international tax system of a comprehensive range of crypto-asset transactions. The book brings much-needed clarity to navigating this complex topic," said Shaun Parsons.

He continued, "It may also support the development of a globally coordinated approach and assist individual jurisdictions in developing comprehensive domestic responses to the taxation of crypto-asset transactions."

To learn more about the unique content of this book, visit https://www.ibfd.org/shop/book/taxing-crypto-asset-transactions-foundations-globally-coordinated-approach

The launch took place during a free public seminar on the topic of the Multilateral Instrument (MLI), which was part of the IBFD teaching week for the International Tax Masters programme of the University of Cape Town.

About the Author
Shaun Parsons is an associate professor specializing in taxation at the College of Accounting, in the Commerce Faculty of the University of Cape Town, South Africa, where he also completed both his Master of Commerce in Taxation and PhD. His research focuses on the tax implications of emerging technologies. To learn more about the author, visit https://www.ibfd.org/authors-contributorsmeettheauthor

Contact information: Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator: p.windus@ibfd.org.

About IBFD

IBFDis a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/953bb45e-a690-42a2-a444-22dd9883f03a


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.