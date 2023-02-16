Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
WKN: 591260 ISIN: NO0010063308 Ticker-Symbol: TEQ 
Tradegate
16.02.23
12:23 Uhr
10,760 Euro
+0,045
+0,42 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TELENOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELENOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,70510,77512:27
10,70010,76512:27
PR Newswire
16.02.2023 | 12:18
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Teleste Corporation: Teleste's new software helps Telenor ensure excellent broadcast TV service

TURKU, Finland, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish TV operator Telenor has deployed Teleste's Argus Luminato Manager to manage its edge QAM devices. The operator has been using Teleste's Luminato 4X4 headend as an edge QAM platform since 2021, and the new software now helps it carry out the management of the devices remotely.

In order to ensure excellent broadcast TV service, the edge QAM devices must be effectively configured and seamlessly updated even after the installation. Typically, carrying out the management operations in the field is a time-consuming task that requires truck rolls from one edge QAM station to another. With the Argus Luminato Manager software, the regular on-site visits can now be avoided, which makes the management work considerably faster and cost-efficient. This is further reinforced by the possibility to run mass configurations, also enabled by the software.

"Since we started to use the Luminato Manager in production in September 2022, we have noticed that this Argus Server plugin saves us a lot of time when it comes to downloading Luminato 4x4 configurations and uploading new software and licences. Luminato Manager also gives us a much better and quicker overall status/health view of all our Luminato 4x4s in operation. Overall, it's a very handy tool to manage the Luminato 4x4", told Thomas Nordh, Digital Home and TV, Telenor Sverige AB.

Continue to our website to read the customer story in full.

Inquiries for more information:

Mirkka Lamppu
Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation
Tel. +358 2 2605 611
mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2022, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 165 million and it had approximately 860 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/i/teleste-argus-luminato-manager,c3145047

Teleste Argus Luminato Manager

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/telestes-new-software-helps-telenor-ensure-excellent-broadcast-tv-service-301748692.html

