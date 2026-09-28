Teleste Corporation: Teleste Brings Live OTT Streams to Broadcast TV with New Luminato 4X4 Receiver

Operators can bring live OTT streams to sites that cannot use them directly-expanding service options for existing customers and opening new locations to TV delivery.

TURKU, Finland, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste today announced a new receiver for Luminato 4X4 that enables operators to deliver over-the-top (OTT) television streams to sites using conventional cable or IPTV distribution. Available in Q4 2026, the receiver converts incoming OTT streams into the formats those local systems require. By adding the Luminato receiver, operators can extend their television offering without changing their delivery network or the site's television distribution.

The new capability gives operators another way to use their OTT delivery infrastructure: the same live streams used to serve streaming customers can also supply a conventional television channel lineup at the destination. Delivery over broadband connections allows operators to serve locations beyond their own network. Hotels, hospitals, care facilities and multi-dwelling properties are natural applications, alongside other sites requiring local cable or IP television distribution.

"Moving the incoming television feed to streaming does not mean every screen has to become a streaming device," said Julius Tikkanen, Vice President, Video Service Platforms at Teleste. "Luminato handles that transition at the receiving site. Operators can develop their delivery network while continuing to offer television in the format that works for each customer."

Streaming reception with broadcast processing

The adaptive bitrate (ABR) receiver supports live MPEG-DASH streams and decryption of content protected by Widevine DRM. MPEG-DASH is a standard for delivering OTT television streams over broadband. The receiver converts these services into MPEG transport streams for local IP multicast or QAM distribution. IP and QAM outputs can operate simultaneously, allowing the same installation to serve different distribution requirements.

For cable distribution, the dense QAM module supports up to 32 QAM carriers per module, with support for DVB-C and ITU-T J.83 Annex B. Reception and output modules can be selected to match the installation's requirements. The Luminato 4X4 chassis accommodates up to six hot-swappable modules and dual power supplies, providing capacity for expansion, modular servicing and power redundancy.

The receiver will be available for both new Luminato 4X4 systems and compatible existing installations. New deployments can be configured for ABR reception from the outset. Existing users can add the receiver while retaining applicable processing and output modules. Both approaches draw on the same modular broadcast platform and its established range of IP and RF delivery options.

About Teleste

Teleste (HEL: TLT1V) offers an integrated portfolio of products and services that helps build and run a better-networked society. Our solutions deliver broadband and television services, enhance safety in public places, and support the use of public transport. With solid industry expertise and a strong drive for innovation, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, please visit www.teleste.com.

Media inquiries

Teleste - Linda Kallas, SVP, Communications, linda.kallas@teleste.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/teleste-brings-live-ott-streams-to-broadcast-tv-with-new-luminato-4x4-receiver,c4401363

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teleste-brings-live-ott-streams-to-broadcast-tv-with-new-luminato-4x4-receiver-302891316.html