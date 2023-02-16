Sharegain has launched its Securities Lending as a Service (SLaaS) offering in the US, empowering wealth managers to generate revenue streams from existing AUM.

Sharegain, a leading B2B capital markets fintech, today announced it is open for business in the US, following regulatory approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

Operating from the UK since 2016, Sharegain's SLaaS solution has already been chosen by leading wealth managers, online brokers, global banks and asset managers in Europe, APAC and the Middle East.

SLaaS enables wealth managers to generate additional sources of income, for them and their clients, from a fully operational securities lending business line, with no CapEx and minimal OpEx.

Boaz Yaari, CEO Founder of Sharegain, said: "We've seen overwhelming interest in Sharegain from around the world and we are now happy to offer our solution to wealth managers in the US. In a challenging economic environment, where every basis point counts, we are proud to partner with ambitious financial institutions that are looking to generate additional sources of income for them and their clients."

Susan Peters, Head of US Operations at Sharegain, said: "We are excited to bring our solution to the US, and we look forward to working with leading wealth managers, online brokers, RIAs and other broker-dealers. Sharegain is open for business in the United States."

About Sharegain

Sharegain is a leading B2B global securities lending fintech. Sharegain has democratized the securities lending market through its unique Securities Lending as a Service (SLaaS) solution, unlocking revenue-generating opportunities that were previously the preserve of big financial institutions. Sharegain's end-to-end digital solution combines full control and transparency with minimal overheads or up-front costs, enabling online brokers, private banks, wealth managers, asset managers and custodians to lend their stocks, bonds and ETFs, and generate additional revenue for their own business and their clients.

With securities lending, as with other investment activities, your capital may be at risk

Sharegain Ltd is registered in England and Wales (no. 09600298) and is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (no. 730395). Registered address: Office 9, Dalton House, 60 Windsor Avenue, London SW19 2RR. Sharegain Securities Inc. is registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA (CRD 318555). Information regarding Sharegain Securities Inc. may be found at brokercheck.finra.org.

