ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Announces the Integration of ChatGPT to Its Business

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / ESE Entertainment Inc. ("ESE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its adoption of artificial intelligence ("AI") technology and utilization of ChatGPT to enhance its business offerings.

ESE plans to utilize its in-house AI capabilities alongside ChatGPT to further enhance its offerings and stay at the forefront of the gaming and esports industry. By combining the strengths of both internal and external AI technology, ESE aims to provide a truly unique and innovative experience for its customers. The Company anticipates that this investment in AI will help to further drive growth and the Company's success in the rapidly evolving world of gaming and esports.

"We see the adoption of this cutting-edge technology as a major step forward for ESE and our shareholders," said Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE. "We are confident that this integration of AI and ChatGPT will allow us to provide even better services and offerings to our clients and help us to achieve our goal of becoming a leader in the gaming and esports industry."

The Company plans to use AI and ChatGPT in several ways to improve its business:

User acquisition and targeting: The Company can use AI algorithms to analyze large amounts of data about gaming and esports players to better understand their preferences, behavior, and demographics. This information can then be used to develop more effective and personalized user acquisition strategies and advertisements, targeting the right players with the right messages and offers at the right time. Ad optimization: The Company can use AI algorithms to optimize its advertising campaigns, analyzing performance data to identify what is working and what isn't. This information can then be used to make data-driven decisions about which ads to show to which players, maximizing the return on investment for gaming developers and esports teams. Chatbot support: The Company plans to integrate ChatGPT into its customer support system to provide instant and personalized assistance to players and customers of ESE. Chatbots powered by ChatGPT can answer questions, provide information, and even make recommendations, freeing up human support staff to focus on more complex issues. Content creation: The Company plans to use ChatGPT to generate engaging and relevant content for its media production customers and strategies for specific games. This content can be used to attract and retain players, increase engagement, and drive user acquisition. Game development: The Company can use AI and machine learning to analyze player behavior and preferences to inform the development of new games and esports titles. This information can be used to optimize gameplay, create more challenging levels, and even influence game story lines.

ESE's adoption of ChatGPT and AI technology is a strategic move that is expected to benefit the Company and its stakeholders. The integration of AI and ChatGPT will not only improve the quality and relevance of content but also enhance the Company's user acquisition, advertising, customer support, content creation and game development efforts. The Company believes that this investment in AI technology will contribute to its goal of becoming a leader in the gaming and esports industry, delivering value to its clients and shareholders.

ESE Entertainment Inc.

Konrad Wasiela

Chief Executive Officer and Director

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company's organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. www.esegaming.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) the Company's plans to adopt and integrate AI technology and ChatGPT into its offerings; (ii) the benefits of the Company's adoption of AI and ChatGPT, including it contributing to the Company's growth and success in the gaming and esports industry; (iii) the proposed uses of AI and ChatGPT in the Company's operations; and (iv) the benefits to the Company's shareholders and other stakeholders resulting from the Company's adoption of AI and ChatGPT. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about ESE, please contact:

investors@esegaming.com

+1 (437) 826-4012

