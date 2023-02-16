Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Latin Resources Ltd (ASX: LRS) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Christopher Gale, Managing Director will be presenting on March 2nd at 01:30PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Latin Resources Ltd

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) is an Australian-based mineral exploration company, with projects in South America and Australia, that is developing mineral projects in commodities that progress global efforts towards Net Zero emissions. The Company is focused on its flagship Salinas Lithium Project in the pro-mining district of Minas Gerais Brazil, where the Company has defined a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate of 13.3Mt @ 1.2% Li2O at its Colina Deposit. Latin has appointed leading mining consultant SGS Geological Services to undertake feasibility and metallurgical studies at the Salinas Lithium Project. Latin also holds the Catamarca Lithium Project in Argentina and through developing these assets, aims to become one of the key lithium players to feed the world's insatiable appetite for battery metals.The Australian projects include the Cloud Nine Halloysite-Kaolin Deposit. Cloud Nine Halloysite is being tested by CRC CARE aimed at identifying and refining halloysite usage in emissions reduction, specifically for the reduction in methane emissions from cattle.

For further information:

Latin Resources Ltd

Rebecca Hagan

+61 8 6117 4798

rebecca.hagan@latinresources.com.au

info@latinresources.com.au