Trane Technologies: Hall County, Georgia, Completes Comprehensive Energy and Infrastructure Upgrade Through Trane Collaboration

DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Trane® - by Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator - and Hall County, Georgia, have completed a comprehensive energy and infrastructure upgrade on the Hall County Government Center.

Working consultatively with the Hall County construction and facilities teams, Trane identified and implemented energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality improvements in the Government Center to meet the requirements of a modern office space in the Southeast and support the County's energy reduction goals.

The five-floor 131,000-square-foot building, built in 1982, underwent significant renovations over 18 months. Building upgrades included a heating and cooling plant conversion to help improve system performance, efficiency, reliability, and serviceability; air distribution reconfiguration for improved comfort and indoor air quality throughout the building; and an advanced building automation controls platform to replace the building's outdated technology.

The County also took advantage of the opportunity to upgrade the building's decades-old interior fluorescent lighting system to high-efficiency LED fixtures. In addition to improving light levels and overall aesthetics, the new system included important energy-saving features such as sensors that turn lights on and off as rooms are occupied, dimmers in key areas, and daylight sensors that automatically adjust interior light levels near windows.

"This was a significant, much-needed renovation project that will serve our County well for many years to come," said Hall County Assistant County Administrator Katie Crumley. "Working with Trane, we now have a Government Center facility that operates more efficiently and sustainably, while creating a more comfortable, welcoming and productive environment for employees and citizens alike."

The County is expected to realize an approximately 35% reduction in energy usage annually, or roughly 950,000 kWh in electricity as a result of the improvements. This equals nearly 675 metric tons of reduced carbon emissions, the equivalent of more than 1.6 million miles driven by an average passenger vehicle or more than 130 homes' electricity use each year.

"On behalf of the entire Trane project team, it has been a privledge to work with Hall County on this innovative project," said Thomas Brown, account manager, Comprehensive Solutions, Trane. "Together, we have implemented a highly-efficient building solution that creates a more comfortable indoor environment for employees and visitors; reduces the County's energy consumption and operational costs and, importantly, yields a positive impact for the community for decades to come."

About Hall County, Georgia

Hall County, Georgia, bordered on the west by Lake Lanier, lies at the southern edge of the Chattahoochee National Forest and the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. For nearly two centuries, Hall County has been the focal point for arts, education, government and business in Northeast Georgia. With top ratings from Forbes and Site Selection Magazine for business and careers, Hall County continues to attract new businesses and residents by offering the best quality of life in the Southeast. For more information about Hall County Government, visit hallcounty.org.

About Trane

Trane - by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator - creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

The Hall County Government Center has undergone a comprehensive energy and infrastructure upgrade through a collaboration with Trane.

