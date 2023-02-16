Muscle Maker, Inc. Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL), the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke and SuperFit Foods meal prep, today announced that it has retained Integrous Communications ("Integrous") as its investor relations advisor. Integrous will lead Muscle Maker's financial communications and strategic investor relations initiatives.

"We are committed to growing our investor reach and implementing best practices," stated Michael Roper, Muscle Maker's CEO. "We have recently seen a tremendous rise in opportunities for the financial side of our business that requires increasing attention, and we are extremely pleased to have selected Integrous Communications as our advisor."

Integrous Communications will assist Muscle Maker with communicating its corporate, financial and investor developments to current shareholders and prospective investors, while enhancing awareness of the Company's story within the capital markets. Frank Pogubila, Director at Integrous Communications, will be the Company's primary investor contact.

"We are pleased to be working with Muscle Maker, as their communications advisor," stated Frank Pogubila, Senior Vice President at Integrous Communications. "We look forward to assisting management with all aspects of their corporate communications and investor relations initiatives."

About Integrous Communications

Integrous Communications is an independent communications and investor relations consulting firm which provides integrated corporate communications services. Headquartered in Austin, Texas with locations across the US and Canada, the firm's diverse team of professionals has more than 100 years of combined experience. Integrous serves both domestic and international clients, including companies listed on the U.S., Canadian, Australian, and European exchanges.

About Muscle Maker Grill Restaurants

Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of "healthier for you" brands delivering high-quality healthy food options to consumers through traditional and non-traditional locations such as military bases, universities, delivery and direct to consumer ready-made meal prep options. Brands include Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke and SuperFit Foods meal prep. Our menus highlight healthier versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes and feature grass fed steak, lean turkey, chicken breast, Ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu and plant-based options. For more information on Muscle Maker, Inc., visit www.musclemakergrill.com, for more information on Pokemoto visit www.pokemoto.com or for more information on SuperFit Foods visit www.superfitfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

