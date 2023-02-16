AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.: AgEagle Announces Demand for eBee-X Unmanned Aerial Systems On the Rise from Customers in the Middle East

WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS) ("AgEagle" or the "Company"), an ?industry-leading? provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announced that FEDS, one of the leading drone services companies in the Middle East and value added reseller of AgEagle's high performance unmanned aerial systems ("UAS"), has recently won a tender for multiple eBee-X drones and sensors for use in environmental mapping operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Scott Henderson, FEDS Head of Sales, stated, "FEDS has shared a longstanding commitment with the team at AgEagle to bring the best fixed wing drone technology to the Middle East. We are proud to be assisting in the deployment of eBee-X drones, together with AgEagle's Duet M and Duet T sensor payloads, for a prestigious client in Saudi Arabia. They chose the eBee-X systems to maximize workforce efficiency, reduce operational costs and provide crucial agricultural data, among other key objectives."

AgEagle's eBee-X was also showcased at the Oman Desert Manufacturer Field Trials conducted in Muscat earlier this week. The ongoing testing project, organized by the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization and Oman's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, aims to determine the capabilities of using drones to control the spread of desert locusts in remote areas and prevent the loss of agricultural crops in the country.

Michael O'Sullivan, Chief Commercial Officer of AgEagle, noted, "Over the past year, we have begun seeing a notable uptick in interest and adoption of our eBee fixed wing drones by customers throughout the Middle Eastern region for a broad range of commercial and civil use applications, including aerial mapping, surveying, monitoring and public safety, among others. We are also proud to report that eBee-X and e-Bee TAC units are also being deployed to Turkey to aid ongoing search and rescue missions resulting from the devastating earthquakes that struck the region last week."

Sold worldwide through AgEagle's direct sales team and global network of trusted resellers, the Company's eBee line of commercial and tactical UAS have logged more than 500,000 flight hours on more than one million successful missions over the past decade.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at?www.ageagle.com.

