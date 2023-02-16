Tucson, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Visit Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. at Booth #719 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About Independent Mining Consultants, Inc.

The technical staff of Independent Mining Consultants has worked very well together for over three decades. The synergies of talent within the organization are tremendous. The mining engineers work directly with IMC's data analysts, and the geologists and draftsmen have good working relationships. IMC's technical documents and illustrations are most professional and have been reviewed and accepted by Canadian and U.S. financial and regulatory agencies.

About PDAC

PDAC 2023: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Independent Mining Consultants, Inc.

S. Yvette Gengler

5202949861

imc@imctucson.com

https://imctucson.com/