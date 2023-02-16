EQS-News: PJSC Polyus / Key word(s): Bond

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by law. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such jurisdiction. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED THEREIN ARE PROVIDED EXCLUSIVELY FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES AND ARE NOT AN OFFER OR A PART OF AN OFFER OR AN INVITATION TO MAKE OFFERS, OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES TO ANY PERSON IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION IS UNLAWFUL. Press Release 16 February 2023 PJSC Polyus Polyus priced 20 billion rouble bonds issue PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", the "Company") has priced an issuance of 5-year rouble denominated bonds at a coupon rate of 10.40% per annum. The nominal value of bonds is 20 billion roubles. The settlement date is expected on February 17th, 2023. The Company intends to use proceeds from the issue primarily for general corporate purposes and investment projects. Polyus Polyus is a Top-5 global gold mining company by production volumes and the largest gold miner in terms of attributable gold ore reserves. The Company has the lowest production costs among major global gold producers. Its principal operations are located in Siberia and the Russian Far East: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). Investor and Media contact Victor Drozdov, Director Communications & Investor Relations (CIR) Department +7 (495) 641 33 77 drozdovvi@polyus.com Forward looking statement This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Polyus and/or Polyus group. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "can", "continue", "opportunity", "believe", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future capital expenditure, business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of Polyus' and/or Polyus group's operations. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are difficult to predict accurately and which are beyond the control of Polyus and/or Polyus group. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, which speak only to the date of this announcement. Polyus and/or any Polyus group company assumes no obligation in respect of, and does not intend to update, these forward-looking statements, except as required pursuant to applicable law. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

