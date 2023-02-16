Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Robert Silvestri has joined the firm as a Managing Director in our Dallas, Texas location

Robert Silvestri has been an investment professional with over 30 years of experience. Prior to joining Aegis Capital Mr. Silvestri started his career in the financial industry at Merrill Lynch then went on to gain experience working at UBS Financial, Morgan Stanley before going independent. Mr. Silvestri is devoted to helping his clients reach their financial goals through a detailed financial analysis of their current situation. Mr. Silvestri creates a portfolio that will carefully balance his clients' profile while at the same time help them achieve their financial dreams.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are pleased Robert has chosen Aegis to help navigate the complexities of the financial markets. Our conflict-free platform provides advisors the opportunity to mix and match best-in-class products and services to suit the diverse needs of their clients."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "We are thrilled to continue the expansion of our Dallas, TX. location with the addition of Robert. Robert offers a combination of experience and client commitment that helps forge successful, long-lasting relationships with his clients."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

