Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.02.2023 | 15:26
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Robert Silvestri has joined the firm as a Managing Director in our Dallas, Texas location

Robert Silvestri has been an investment professional with over 30 years of experience. Prior to joining Aegis Capital Mr. Silvestri started his career in the financial industry at Merrill Lynch then went on to gain experience working at UBS Financial, Morgan Stanley before going independent. Mr. Silvestri is devoted to helping his clients reach their financial goals through a detailed financial analysis of their current situation. Mr. Silvestri creates a portfolio that will carefully balance his clients' profile while at the same time help them achieve their financial dreams.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are pleased Robert has chosen Aegis to help navigate the complexities of the financial markets. Our conflict-free platform provides advisors the opportunity to mix and match best-in-class products and services to suit the diverse needs of their clients."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "We are thrilled to continue the expansion of our Dallas, TX. location with the addition of Robert. Robert offers a combination of experience and client commitment that helps forge successful, long-lasting relationships with his clients."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development
Telephone: 1-212-813-1010
mpata@aegiscap.com
www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739610/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Announces-the-Hiring-of-a-New-Managing-Director

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.