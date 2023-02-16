Escalate PR Announces Breakout Year with 60 Percent Growth

Success Driven by Unique Client Engagement Model and Demand for Experienced Communications Professionals Across B2B Tech Sectors

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Escalate PR , the expert-led and staffed communications firm for modern organizations, today announced it registered 60 percent growth in 2022. The agency attributes its success to the addition of multiple strategic clients in diverse, up-and-coming markets that require specialized skills, including AI, cybersecurity, robotics, and drones; new offerings like Market and Competitive Analysis, Market Surveys, Measurement, and Crisis Communications; and the onboarding of several key leaders.

Since its 2019 debut, Escalate has sought to disrupt the status quo of the traditional public relations agency model. The veteran-level-only communications firm caters to B2B tech and tech-adjacent industries looking for a fresh approach to their brand awareness campaigns. By its distributed nature, Escalate offers an adaptability and scalability that's difficult for typical communications firms to replicate. To boost growth and support the agency's growing roster of clients, Escalate added several more communications experts, including Rebecca Ferros, Lauren McNamara, and Greg Vitarelli, as Senior Vice Presidents.

"Escalate's model has struck a chord with organizations that want to continue raising brand awareness with a smart, streamlined, and results-oriented partner," said Joel Richman, Escalate founder and partner. "There's strong demand-especially in economic uncertainty-for nimble and adaptable comms support inside digitally evolving enterprises navigating the post-pandemic era. Escalate delivers a full suite of services and experienced communications pros to meet or exceed our clients' goals-no fluff, no wasted cycles."

The emphasis Escalate places on hiring seasoned counsel with a minimum of 15 years of experience is evident in the firm's creative campaign delivery and tactical execution. A deep understanding of today's evolving technology landscape allows Escalate's team to jump right in. There's no churn or junior-level ramp-up on the client's dime, and resources are skillfully allocated to deliver measurable results.

"Escalate was built with one thing in mind: bringing a much more streamlined, strategic approach to public relations programs for B2B brands," said Jason Ouellette, Partner at Escalate. "As the focus on an organization's brand continues to rise, the need for constant, consistent counsel is more important than ever. Our clients see firsthand how Escalate's unique model of senior-level counsel, matched with experienced tactical execution, drives their brands forward."

Escalate works with B2B tech and tech-adjacent companies from seed and growth stages to large enterprises. Escalate's expertise spans industries including artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), autonomous vehicles, cybersecurity, robotics, aviation/transportation, marketing technology, HR technology, software development and infrastructure, telecom, defense tech, SaaS, and drone technology. Escalate's people are proven PR professionals from well-known mid-size and global agencies and in-house roles. Team members bring deep industry knowledge and a keen ability to drive brand awareness, grow media visibility, and creatively tell stories.

