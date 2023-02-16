NFL wide receiver-turned-trainer Yo Murphy educates players on the importance of using science-based solutions like VINIA ® to optimize their heart health and general wellness during and after sports career

® VINIA® selected to optimize players' blood flow and delivery of oxygen to their body via its unique ability to increase dilation of arteries

VINIA® and its benefits to be made available to athletes in current capsule form and in the future in a professional dietary supplement protein bar

Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - BioHarvest Sciences (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) is announcing that it has paired with former National Football League wide receiver Yo Murphy to supply VINIA® to aspirant football players preparing for this month's NFL Scouting Combine and the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. VINIA® is the company's nutraceutical supplement that is clinically proven to increase dilation of arteries, enhance blood flow and delivery of oxygen, and to improve physical energy and mental alertness*.

These benefits - critical for athletes who push their bodies to the limit - are yielded by the unique piceid resveratrol contained in VINIA®, a red grape cell-derived supplement created via Bioharvest's Botanical Synthesis technology, which replicates plant cells in bioreactors, potentially providing a cutting-edge solution for athletes everywhere.

Murphy, who was a professional football player for 14 years, is working with leading trainers and nutritionists at the Tampa, Florida-area "House of Athlete" facility to educate trainees on the critical importance of blood flow for their body's overall operating mechanism. VINIA® is currently being used by 33 NFL prospects at the facility, 17 of whom have been invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, with the others training in hopes of an invitation and in anticipation of being noticed by NFL teams ahead of April's draft.

Yo Murphy, Former NFL Wide Receiver

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6168/155031_58ea388884e87a86_002full.jpg

Murphy, 51, played wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, the St. Louis Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs in a 14-year pro career that also included international play. His past trainees include Philadelphia Eagles' superstar wide receiver Devonta Smith, a former Heisman Trophy winner who played in the Super Bowl earlier this week.

A major tear in his quad tendon left Murphy in constant pain.

"The big thing my quadriceps injury taught me was just to take care of my body," Murphy said. "You only have one of them. And the injury came not from a lack of working out but a lack of understanding. My goal is to train the next generation with wisdom acquired from my experiences, focusing not only on physical technique but on how to maintain a healthy body for years to come."

As part of NFL Combine preparation, Murphy and nutritionist Gabby Singer monitor the players' health weekly and make adjustments in their nutrition and supplement plans accordingly.

"The biggest things that I have changed and evolved over the years is introducing supplementation and utilizing it in an efficient way, understanding what somebody's body needs and how to supplement it - especially if we're not getting that particular nutrient via food," Singer said.

For BioHarvest, this collaboration with Murphy and the House of Athlete represents an important new initiative, which aims to expand health-conscious consumers' understanding of the broad impacts of improved blood flow.

"As we celebrate this past weekend's Super Bowl and look forward to the NFL Combine and Draft, this is a great time to focus on how to increase the energy levels of young and student athletes, while keeping them safe and ensuring their wellbeing," said Dr. Brian Cornblatt, Bioharvest's Chief Medical Officer. "VINIA® is the missing link in an athlete's supplement stack, delivering increased blood flow and oxygen to the body' tissues and organs. This powerful combination of benefits provides improved cellular nutrient delivery, improves physical energy and mental alertness, and provides a boost of antioxidant activities helping athletes push their bodies to the limit."

"The partnership with Yo and his athletes serves as an important part of our strategy to educate younger demographics on the importance of blood flow, both on the sporting field and beyond," said BioHarvest CEO Ilan Sobel. "This will be an important asset as we expand the reach of our brand to new relevant audiences in the USA and other key markets."

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. VINIA® is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About House of Athlete

House of Athlete Weston House is a state-of-the-art facility in a class of its own, and offers pro-grade fitness, performance and wellness amenities. The facility provides athletes at any level the very best training, products, and recovery care while maintaining a strong emphasis on mental fitness and wellness. Its holistic approach to wellness focuses on the whole person plus the health of the body and mind, based on five pillars: Train, Fuel, Mental Fitness, Recover and Tribe.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer



For further information, please contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director

Phone: 1 (604) 622 -1186

Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn YouTube

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release might include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155031