Bridger Aerospace, LLC: Bridger Aerospace Takes Delivery of its Sixth Super Scooper, Further Expanding Nation's Largest Fleet

BOZEMAN, Mont., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. ("Bridger" or "Bridger Aerospace"), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation's largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced that it has taken delivery of its sixth CL-415EAF "Super Scooper" from De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited.



"The delivery of our sixth Scooper will allow us to further expand our operations and allow greater deployment of the Bridger aircraft fleet across the U.S.," commented Tim Sheehy, Bridger Aerospace's Chief Executive Officer. "In conjunction with our Air Attack and Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) fleet, we believe that we are one of the most full-spectrum aerial fire service providers in North America with a fleet of over 20 aircraft."

The Super Scooper is an amphibious aircraft that skims the surface of a body of water to scoop water into onboard tanks to drop on a fire. The purposeful design of the Super Scooper allows for an aggressive low-altitude flight profile, which enables pilots to deliver their drops with more precision, hitting the fire harder and extinguishing it faster. Super Scoopers can scoop up to 1,412 gallons of water in approximately 10 seconds, and with 90% of wildfires within 20 miles of a major water source, Super Scoopers provide an extremely effective tool to economically and expeditiously deliver water to a fire without having to return to an airport to refill the water tanks.

"By adding to what was already the nation's largest fleet of Super Scoopers, we hope to ensure their availability to our federal and state government customers to help combat the growing threat of wildfires," added Sheehy.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Bozeman, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation's largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger Aerospace is committed to utilizing its team, aircraft and technology to save lives, property and habitats threatened by wildfires. Bridger Aerospace provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.

