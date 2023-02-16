Voices.com Inc.: Top Voice Actors Reinvest 15% of Earnings Back Into Their Business, Voices Report Finds

LONDON, ON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Voices , the world's leading voice over marketplace, released their Annual 2023 Professional Talent Trends Report. The report found that top voice actors treat their career like a business operation-many work in teams of two to expedite the audition process, and reinvest earnings back into their business.





The Professional Talent Trends Report compiles findings from the responses of over 600 full time voice actors to identify insights and trends in the industry. The report found that the majority of top earning voice actors on Voices audition up to 50 times a day, a process which is made easier with teamwork.

"Being a full-time freelancer is not for the faint of heart," says David Ciccarelli, Founder and CEO of Voices. "Our most successful voice talent treat their career like a business, and this year's professional trends report is evidence that it pays off." The report found that in addition to consistent auditions, the best voice actors are always striving to learn new techniques and master new technology to get an edge on the competition.

Additional findings from this report include:

Top earners audition consistently. Nearly 62% of the expected top earning voice actors on Voices are submitting up to 50 auditions per day. Of all full-time voice actors, 34% submit up to 50 auditions daily. Many top performing voice actors work in a two-person team to maximize efficiency and cut down on audition times.

Nearly 62% of the expected top earning voice actors on Voices are submitting up to 50 auditions per day. Of all full-time voice actors, 34% submit up to 50 auditions daily. Many top performing voice actors work in a two-person team to maximize efficiency and cut down on audition times. Top earning voice actors invest approximately 15% of annual profits back into their business. 92% of expected top earning voice actors invest 15% of their annual income in home studios, and 3% of their annual income in career development. The report recommends that seasoned voice actors continue to advance their skills through coaching, webinars, or conferences.

92% of expected top earning voice actors invest 15% of their annual income in home studios, and 3% of their annual income in career development. The report recommends that seasoned voice actors continue to advance their skills through coaching, webinars, or conferences. 80% of professional voice actors audition for jobs that partially or fully match their skills, indicating that talent know what they're good at and stick to what they love when auditioning. This audition strategy is Voices' recommended approach. Professional voice actors said they were most hired for the role of 'real person' (35%) and 'narrator' (32%).

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace, with over 2 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Headquartered in London, Canada, Voices helps match clients with voice over, music, audio production, and translation professionals in over 160 countries and 100+ languages and dialects.

