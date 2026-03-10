Boost.ai Announces Adaptive Voice, Enabling Dynamic Agentic Experiences Through Voice

Powered by Boost.ai's Enterprise and Express Voice Technologies, Adaptive Voice Leans On Both To Enable Fast, Free-Flowing Interaction While Maintaining Full Compliance And Control.

SANDNES, Norway, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost.ai , the trusted leader in AI-powered customer experience solutions for regulated industries, today announced Adaptive Voice, a new core voice functionality for its market-leading conversational AI platform. Combining Boost.ai's Speech-To-Speech (Express Voice) and Speech-To-Text/Text-To-Speech Pipeline (Enterprise Voice), Adaptive Voice allows organizations to apply different voice approaches across the entire user journey. This enables fast, free-flowing interactions for simple use cases, while seamlessly switching to full compliance and control when complexity or regulation requires it.

Most voice AI today forces a tradeoff between speed and natural interaction, and structure, control, and compliance. Boost.ai continues breaking ground in conversational agentic experiences, with Adaptive Voice building on recent investments in voice to offer a solution that adapts to every interaction. Customer expectations for AI-driven self-service continue to rise, with users demanding instant, seamless experiences. At the same time, regulated institutions must meet strict compliance and governance standards, driving the need for solutions that eliminate the tradeoff between speed and control.

"Until now, enterprises had to choose between voice AI that either felt human or stayed compliant. Adaptive Voice ends that compromise," said Jerry Haywood, Chief Executive Officer of Boost.ai. "Our platform gives organizations the flexibility to design the right experience for every moment in the customer journey - delivering high-quality, natural interactions while dynamically applying the level of precision, governance, and control required. "

With Adaptive Voice, organizations can extend voice automation into more advanced and regulated customer interactions while maintaining a consistent, high-quality experience across the entire customer journey. The platform intelligently applies the appropriate voice approach in real time - enabling fast, free-flowing interactions when simplicity allows, while reinforcing structured oversight when complexity or regulation increases - all within a single, continuous conversation. This empowers enterprises to scale voice automation confidently across both simple and high-impact interactions.

"Each update to the Boost.ai platform is made possible by incredible strides in design engineering for agentic AI in high-risk settings. We've built the guardrails and controls that maintain accuracy and scalability as foundations of every conversation," said Samantha Rosendorff, Vice President of Global Pre-Sales Engineering. "Adaptive Voice extends that work, providing an exceptional customer experience with all the flexibility our brands require to control their narrative and their brand identity."

Adaptive voice is rolling out in the coming weeks. Learn more about boost.ai's approach to voice solutions here: https://boost.ai/product/voice-bots

Boost.ai is the trusted leader in AI-powered customer experience solutions for regulated industries. Built for security, speed, and scale, the platform enables fast deployment, high-resolution rates, and full hybrid control through seamless orchestration of traditional NLU and LLMs.

